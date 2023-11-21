40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

Each year, when Campaign Asia-Pacific asks companies and individuals to send nominations for the prestigious 40 Under 40 awards, we are humbled by the surge and the quality of entries.

Our annual celebration of brilliance within the marketing communications realm is now in its 11th year, and amid a slew of exceptional entries spanning diverse expertise, the distinction between inclusion and exclusion boils down to nuanced differentiations in the final scores.

The jury, comprising external judges and Campaign’s senior editors, has been left not just impressed but genuinely inspired, by the legion of trailblazers reshaping the industry, challenging norms, and lifting others in their ascent.

See all of our past 40 Under 40 lists:

2022 | 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013

The final list spans 12 APAC markets including representation from Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Our winners are from diverse backgrounds, such as independent agencies, networks, media publishers, financial services, adtech, martech, PR, healthcare communications, and video marketing.

However, it is essential to acknowledge a nuanced aspect of our results: A noticeable gender split, with 26 men and just 14 women. With all that Campaign undertakes, an even gender split is always top priority, that's why the tilt mirrored in the final line-up reflects a disproportion that merits attention. To begin with, we received entries that were skewed towards men in a 2:1 ratio.

We want to underscore the incredible contributions of women in the industry and encourage more to step forward and amplify their presence in the next chapter of recognition to recalibrate this ratio and ensure that the 40 Under 40 truly reflects the diverse excellence that defines our industry.

As we release this year's cohort, we extend gratitude to all who entrusted us with their narratives of tenacity and triumph. To those who narrowly missed the cut, your endeavors were remarkable, and we encourage another attempt in the next chapter of recognition.

Now, without delay, let's collectively applaud the 2023 class—a mosaic of innovative prowess, resilient leadership, and contributions that transcend corporate boundaries. Read their stories, immerse in their achievements; we assure you, inspiration is boundless.

The 2023 40 Under 40 are (in alphabetical order by given name):