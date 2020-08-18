WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.
Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.
Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.
Baked beans and ketchup giant is set to ramp up media spend by 40% for the second half of the year.
Mayer tells employees that TikTok's political pressures across the world have altered the role he signed up for.
The company alerts advertisers to reduced targeting and campaign-measurement ability, and tells publishers they could see Audience Network revenue drop by more than 50%.
India's largest airline, Indigo, has tried to recast itself during the pandemic, as passenger numbers have nosedived and cases have taken off.
Winning media buying company could help market a vaccine for Covid-19 after French pharma company announced human trials for an experimental drug.
Music-sharing venture's catalogue will be used to create audio and visual music experience.
ByteDance's video-sharing service is taking a step to favour its own e-commerce site rather than those of rivals.
Virtual masterclasses and at-home party packages aim to encourage customers back to bars.
He leaves AKQA London after 16 years leading creative teams globally and is now responsible for leading the creative vision for the Japanese shop.
The future is brighter for brands that prioritise serving humans over targeting customers.
The company sees a vibrant music scene happening in Southeast Asia and aims to connect brands to fans through physical and digital platforms, as well as experiential opportunities.
Plus, news from RedDoorz, Pitchfork Partners, Mars Petcare, Special Group, BBH Singapore, We Are Otter, SEEK Asia, Unruly, Triller, News Corp and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.
Sze Hunn Yap oversaw some major events for Japan Airlines as the youngest, only female and only non-Japanese person in the communications team, and has been continuously promoted since.
As a former TV producer, Aditya Bhat's approach to marketing blends content, purpose and Bollywood—an approach that not only lands with brands but also with India's Prime Minister.
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Panasonic remains tops, but greater marketing power and localised products are helping multinationals displace more complacent local brands.
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Uniqlo steals third spot while Muji and Aeon are among the biggest local gainers.
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: To meet changing lifestyles, multinationals are adding healthier portions of adspend, marketing strategy and product innovation to their recipe for success.
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: An ageing population, shrinking economy and pandemic worries means Japanese shoppers will become exceedingly selective for value and services, according to Nielsen.
Presenting the 40 outstanding women across marketing, media, technology and communications in Asia-Pacific who are the Women to Watch class of 2020.
Presenting the complete list of Asia-Pacific’s brand marketing standouts, as chosen by the editorial team at Campaign Asia-Pacific.
From data scientists to brand builders, creative minds to entrepreneurs, here is our marketing and communications standout class of young professionals for 2019.
Get to know these 40 women who are shaping the industry from Australia to India with drive, energy and ideas that are inspiring more women to take the lead.
A new campaign from M&C Saatchi Australia, Hyland and Spotify pushes slothful Aussies to get back in shape.
The fast food giant thinks a double patty burger is a handy replacement for a warm embrace.
A new global campaign from Montblanc asserts that 'everyone can leave a mark'. But it gives the clear impression that a nice pen is not the only phallic object that's required to do so.
The ad by Adam & Eve/DDB shows the event from the perspective of David Brown, the world’s fastest fully blind sprinter, who runs 100 metres in less than 11 seconds.
Mumbai-based independent agency The Womb explores how different segments of Indian society are faring under lockdown with research visualised through video.
For the past three years, we have provided a platform for the industry to promote and champion diversity and inclusion in APAC. Through the Women Leading Change event, the industry made good progress on gender diversity and highlighted other challenges we face in the region today. We are at a turning point, as the Black Lives Matter movement gains momentum around the world and pushes D&I up the corporate agenda. While we don't have a live event this year, it’s important to revisit our campaign for change. Throughout the next two months, we’ll bring you free expert talks, articles, opinion and lively debates on all the topics that matter, right here in the Diversity Hub. Plus, we'll be launching the 2020 Diversity Survey so please get involved.
Every year, Campaign Asia’s CMO Power List pays tribute to industry leaders who aren’t only brand caretakers, but also seek to engage consumer communities with meaningful work and action. The latter is especially important, perhaps, in a year when companies have to navigate unprecedented disruption. Does purpose have a new face in a post-COVID world? What is empathetic leadership? How should brands evolve their strategies while staying true to their values? We ask APAC’s most influential leaders.
As brand advertising spend overtakes direct response spend in the programmatic ecosystem, transparency has become one of the most heavily discussed topics in our industry today.
Xaxis is the Outcome Media Company. We combine unique brand-safe media access, unrivalled programmatic expertise, and 360-degree data with proprietary artificial intelligence to help global brands achieve the outcomes they value from their digital media investments. Xaxis offers managed programmatic services in 47 markets globally including 16 in Asia Pacific. As digital marketeers, we face pressing questions every day. We created this spot to hold healthy debates about everything digital marketing, programmatic, and on the horizon.
From marketing, sponsorships and brand partnerships to digital activation and hospitality services, the opportunities for brands investing in sports are infinite. Discover from the case studies below how some of the industry’s biggest brands have successfully harnessed the values and passion points in sport to engage with fans and build brand loyalty.
Campaign Asia are partnering with digitalbrief to host a two-day masterclass that will fast track your digital marketing knowledge.
Cross-industry experts come together for a discussion on the growth opportunities in online commerce.
APAC’s most esteemed Agency of the Year Awards have returned for its 27th celebration with new categories!
APAC’s most esteemed Agency of the Year Awards have returned for its 27th celebration with new categories!
“I don’t want to be a bystander, I want to take up the responsibility to drive change,” says the global CEO of data and measurement-driven media agency Essence.
Digital natives have different ways of seeing the world and expressing themselves than their predecessors. How could marketers better speak to them? TikTok For Business Japan’s latest white paper on Gen Z, denoting those born between 1996 and 2010, might provide some insights. We sit down with Ryo Hiroya, creative strategy director of TikTok For Business Japan.
While it might be too early to tell if the pandemic will usher in new strategies, it has definitely accelerated processes that were underway in the pre-pandemic age. We talk to two company leaders who have been helping small businesses sell online.
[The next generation is] questioning—actually, they’re refusing—to give their time and attention to brands without a purpose, says Naomi Yamamoto, COO at Shiseido.