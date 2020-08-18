For the past three years, we have provided a platform for the industry to promote and champion diversity and inclusion in APAC. Through the Women Leading Change event, the industry made good progress on gender diversity and highlighted other challenges we face in the region today. We are at a turning point, as the Black Lives Matter movement gains momentum around the world and pushes D&I up the corporate agenda. While we don't have a live event this year, it’s important to revisit our campaign for change. Throughout the next two months, we’ll bring you free expert talks, articles, opinion and lively debates on all the topics that matter, right here in the Diversity Hub. Plus, we'll be launching the 2020 Diversity Survey so please get involved.