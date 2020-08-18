WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19

Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.

Carat poised to win Kraft Heinz media in Europe

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Facebook warns of 'severe' impact from Apple's iOS 14 ...

"We have re-branded to a lean, clean, flying machine"

18 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.

13 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Baked beans and ketchup giant is set to ramp up media spend by 40% for the second half of the year.

20 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Mayer tells employees that TikTok's political pressures across the world have altered the role he signed up for.

21 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

The company alerts advertisers to reduced targeting and campaign-measurement ability, and tells publishers they could see Audience Network revenue drop by more than 50%.

13 hours ago

India's largest airline, Indigo, has tried to recast itself during the pandemic, as passenger numbers have nosedived and cases have taken off.

Four agency groups line up for Sanofi global media pitch
1 day ago
Omar Oakes

Winning media buying company could help market a vaccine for Covid-19 after French pharma company announced human trials for an experimental drug.

Napster acquired by UK virtual-events company for just $70 million
13 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Music-sharing venture's catalogue will be used to create audio and visual music experience.

Douyin to disallow links to external e-commerce sites from livestreams
23 hours ago
Carol Huang

ByteDance's video-sharing service is taking a step to favour its own e-commerce site rather than those of rivals.

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas
1 day ago
Fayola Douglas

Virtual masterclasses and at-home party packages aim to encourage customers back to bars.

R/GA Tokyo hires Masaya Nakade from AKQA as ECD
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

He leaves AKQA London after 16 years leading creative teams globally and is now responsible for leading the creative vision for the Japanese shop.

Marketers need to move up from CX to HX
1 day ago
John Harris

The future is brighter for brands that prioritise serving humans over targeting customers.

Why BandLab Technologies believes Asia is ready for NME
22 hours ago
Delia von Pflug

The company sees a vibrant music scene happening in Southeast Asia and aims to connect brands to fans through physical and digital platforms, as well as experiential opportunities.

News briefs: Artefact China, Gusto Luxe, EVOS Esports
1 day ago

Plus, news from RedDoorz, Pitchfork Partners, Mars Petcare, Special Group, BBH Singapore, We Are Otter, SEEK Asia, Unruly, Triller, News Corp and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Women to Watch 2020: Sze Hunn Yap, Japan Airlines
1 day ago

Sze Hunn Yap oversaw some major events for Japan Airlines as the youngest, only female and only non-Japanese person in the communications team, and has been continuously promoted since.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Aditya Bhat, Reliance Jio
1 day ago

As a former TV producer, Aditya Bhat's approach to marketing blends content, purpose and Bollywood—an approach that not only lands with brands but also with India's Prime Minister.

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2020

Japan’s top 100: Global brands muscle in on traditional names
4 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Panasonic remains tops, but greater marketing power and localised products are helping multinationals displace more complacent local brands.

Japan’s top local brands: Toyota, Sony still tops but retailers surge
4 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Uniqlo steals third spot while Muji and Aeon are among the biggest local gainers.

Global food and beverage giants nibble away at Japanese brands
4 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: To meet changing lifestyles, multinationals are adding healthier portions of adspend, marketing strategy and product innovation to their recipe for success.

Japanese consumer market faces strong headwinds
4 days ago
Nielsen

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: An ageing population, shrinking economy and pandemic worries means Japanese shoppers will become exceedingly selective for value and services, according to Nielsen.

People to watch

Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch
Aug 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Presenting the 40 outstanding women across marketing, media, technology and communications in Asia-Pacific who are the Women to Watch class of 2020.

Power List 2020: Asia-Pacific's 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Presenting the complete list of Asia-Pacific’s brand marketing standouts, as chosen by the editorial team at Campaign Asia-Pacific.

40 under 40 2019: Asia-Pacific's top rising talent
Nov 28, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

From data scientists to brand builders, creative minds to entrepreneurs, here is our marketing and communications standout class of young professionals for 2019.

Presenting the 2019 Women to Watch
Sep 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

Get to know these 40 women who are shaping the industry from Australia to India with drive, energy and ideas that are inspiring more women to take the lead.

The Work

Listen: Steggles Turkey has lean protein and high-tempo music on the menu
23 hours ago
Ad Nut

A new campaign from M&C Saatchi Australia, Hyland and Spotify pushes slothful Aussies to get back in shape.

Watch how McDonald's in India unleashes the 'big hug'
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

The fast food giant thinks a double patty burger is a handy replacement for a warm embrace.

Chen Kun, Spike Lee and Taron Egerton have the right equipment to 'make a mark'
1 day ago
Ad Nut

A new global campaign from Montblanc asserts that 'everyone can leave a mark'. But it gives the clear impression that a nice pen is not the only phallic object that's required to do so.

Paralympics body shows race from perspective of world's fastest blind sprinter
2 days ago
Brittaney Kiefer

The ad by Adam & Eve/DDB shows the event from the perspective of David Brown, the world’s fastest fully blind sprinter, who runs 100 metres in less than 11 seconds.

Watch: How India's white collar professionals deal with lockdown
2 days ago
Kawal Shoor

Mumbai-based independent agency The Womb explores how different segments of Indian society are faring under lockdown with research visualised through video.

Events

Webinar: Measurement for growth: discovering opportunities in a new Asian marketplace
Sep 22, 2020
https://rebrand.ly/icz4xpb

Cross-industry experts come together for a discussion on the growth opportunities in online commerce.

APAC Network Agency of the Year Awards 2020
Dec 1, 2020
Singapore

APAC’s most esteemed Agency of the Year Awards have returned for its 27th celebration with new categories!

Australia/New Zealand Agency of the Year Awards 2020
Dec 1, 2020
Singapore

APAC’s most esteemed Agency of the Year Awards have returned for its 27th celebration with new categories!

