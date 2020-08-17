Diana Bradley

Send feedback to Diana Bradley.
LG retains WPP multiagency team as global corporate PR AOR
PR
2 days ago
Diana Bradley

LG retains WPP multiagency team as global corporate ...

The relationship between LG and LG-One has been going for 11 years.

No job prospects, no problem. Young PR pros launch Empath Worldwide
PR
Aug 17, 2020
Diana Bradley

No job prospects, no problem. Young PR pros launch ...

The pro bono firm has nearly 40 team members and more than a dozen clients.

There is now a mayo-themed Hellmann's Island on Animal Crossing
Marketing
Aug 13, 2020
Diana Bradley

There is now a mayo-themed Hellmann's Island on ...

And its residents want to make change in the real world.

Coca-Cola is 'exiting some zombie brands'
Advertising
Jul 22, 2020
Diana Bradley

Coca-Cola is 'exiting some zombie brands'

CEO James Quincey laid out the company's plan for increased marketing effectiveness and efficiency after lacklustre Q2 results.

'We know the immense responsibility we have': Zoom CMO Janine Pelosi
Digital
May 27, 2020
Diana Bradley

'We know the immense responsibility we have': Zoom ...

Zoom’s CMO on marketing—and securing—lockdown’s breakout brand.

Lysol and Clorox respond to Trump comment about injecting disinfectant
Marketing
Apr 26, 2020
Diana Bradley

Lysol and Clorox respond to Trump comment about ...

The companies are warning people against consuming their products.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia