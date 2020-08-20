News

WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
1 hour ago
Gideon Spanier

Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil
3 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Mayer tells employees that TikTok's political pressures across the world have altered the role he signed up for.

Facebook warns of 'severe' impact from Apple's iOS 14 privacy push
4 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

The company alerts advertisers to reduced targeting and campaign-measurement ability, and tells publishers they could see Audience Network revenue drop by more than 50%.

Douyin to disallow links to external e-commerce sites from livestreams
6 hours ago
Carol Huang

ByteDance's video-sharing service is taking a step to favour its own e-commerce site rather than those of rivals.

R/GA Tokyo hires Masaya Nakade from AKQA as ECD
10 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

He leaves AKQA London after 16 years leading creative teams globally and is now responsible for leading the creative vision for the Japanese shop.

Havas acquires Australian media agency Hyland
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Hyland employees will join the Havas Village office in Sydney.

Four agency groups line up for Sanofi global media pitch
11 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Winning media buying company could help market a vaccine for Covid-19 after French pharma company announced human trials for an experimental drug.

Wieden & Kennedy lends creative weight to police accountability campaign
19 hours ago
Elaine Underwood

The agency’s New York office joined up with Campaign Zero to #Nixthe6 most commonly used methods police departments employ to avoid public accountability.

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas
19 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Virtual masterclasses and at-home party packages aim to encourage customers back to bars.

Four post-covid marketing tips that will save luxury brands in China
19 hours ago
Wenzhuo Wu

For Chinese consumers, a dedication to learning the history and culture of the country ranks higher than a campaign hoping to ride a particular consumer groups’ trend.

Watch how McDonald's in India unleashes the 'big hug'
19 hours ago
Campaign India Team

The fast food giant thinks a double patty burger is a handy replacement for a warm embrace.

Why nearly half of marketers are unhappy with their brand’s COVID-19 response
20 hours ago
Cameron Fleming

Those that had a well-developed brand purpose before the crisis and were ready to speak up, found attentive audiences ready to listen and react, but less resilient brands have some ground to make up.

Most children's websites show age-restricted ads, sting by UK ad regulator reveals
20 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Gambling, alcohol, e-cigarettes and HFSS ads were found on media popular with children by the ASA operation.

Facebook to roll out news service in India
1 day ago
Omar Oakes

Facebook has pledged to pay publishers to ensure their content is available in the News tab.

Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

This deal will result in the creation of the world's largest influencer marketplace.

Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Resigns after under 13 years spent in various roles in India, APAC and globally.

Paralympics body shows race from perspective of world's fastest blind sprinter
1 day ago
Brittaney Kiefer

The ad by Adam & Eve/DDB shows the event from the perspective of David Brown, the world’s fastest fully blind sprinter, who runs 100 metres in less than 11 seconds.

Facebook spars with Thailand over forced page blockage
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The tech behemoth has threatened to sue the government over being forced to block a page critical of the country's royal family.

Rolls-Royce updates brand to heighten appeal among younger, more diverse buyers
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

The visual-identity overhaul is part of a "journey from automotive manufacturer to house of luxury", and the increasing importance of Asia-Pacific markets factored into the changes.

LG retains multiagency WPP team for global PR
2 days ago
Diana Bradley

The relationship between LG and LG-One has been going for 11 years.

