Advertise

Why advertise with Campaign?

Advertising on the CampaignAsia.com network allows you to target the regions marketing, advertising, communications and event decision makers, delivering your message directly to the people shaping the industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

With over 7.3million pageviews and over 2.5million users visiting the Campaign Asia-Pacific network each year, we can help you to get your business and your message in front of the right people.

Partnering with Campaign provides you with the opportunity to go global with your reach through our dedicated publications in the UK, US, Turkey, Middle East, India, China, Japan and Asia-Pacific.

Campaign’s Content Lab
Campaign’s Content Lab is a dedicated team that helps our partners make a lasting impact through bespoke content solutions. Partnering with Content Lab means that you can leverage the expertise of content specialists, editors, marketers, video producers and designers to engage the Campaign and CEI audience and beyond.

Want to find out more?
For a media kit and to explore commercial opportunities with Campaign, contact:

Gareth Scott
Commercial Director
Tel: +65 6579 0556
Email: gareth.scott@haymarket.asia

