Marketers need to move up from CX to HX
6 hours ago
John Harris

The future is brighter for brands that prioritise serving humans over targeting customers.

If you want to solve a 400-year-old problem, be naïve
1 day ago
Sean Donovan

Too many aspects of our organisational structures require compliance. But breakthroughs come from looking at things free from conventions, says TBWA's Asia president.

Watch: How India's white collar professionals deal with lockdown
1 day ago
Kawal Shoor

Mumbai-based independent agency The Womb explores how different segments of Indian society are faring under lockdown with research visualised through video.

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok is hoping to gain the favour of agency holding groups as it looks to nurture a portfolio of loyal backers in the face of corporate and political challenges. But are agencies on board?

Watch: The Womb depicts how India's blue collar workers are dealing with lockdown
2 days ago
Kawal Shoor

Independent agency The Womb launches 'Project As Is' - research determining how different groups in society are coping with Covid lockdown, then visualises it in a video.

'Do your own PR and don't give up hope' - bouncing back from job loss
2 days ago
John Harrington

Four PR professionals in the UK who have 'bounced back' and found employment tell their stories and offer advice.

Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
3 days ago
Matthew Miller

Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.

Embracing the emergence of new 'China chic'
3 days ago
Coco Wu

There is a growing need for brands to integrate and embody a proud new creative identity in China that challenges stereotypes yet celebrates old and new.

Japan’s top 100: Global brands muscle in on traditional names
3 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Panasonic remains tops, but greater marketing power and localised products are helping multinationals displace more complacent local brands.

Japan’s top local brands: Toyota, Sony still tops but retailers surge
3 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Uniqlo steals third spot while Muji and Aeon are among the biggest local gainers.

Global food and beverage giants nibble away at Japanese brands
3 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: To meet changing lifestyles, multinationals are adding healthier portions of adspend, marketing strategy and product innovation to their recipe for success.

Japanese consumer market faces strong headwinds
3 days ago
Nielsen

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: An ageing population, shrinking economy and pandemic worries means Japanese shoppers will become exceedingly selective for value and services, according to Nielsen.

Before returning to the office, we must tackle adland’s toxic imbalance
Aug 21, 2020
Jess Geary

According to a new survey, the workplace is still falling short when it comes to gender equality and inclusion.

'Swerve socially-distant Santa, focus on joy' — PR pros on Christmas 2020
Aug 20, 2020
John Harrington

Christmas this year will be like no other, so what can we expect from campaigns over the festive season?

Marketing's stupidest religion
Aug 19, 2020
Bob Hoffman

THE AD CONTRARIAN: Every 20 years or so the research industry has to come up with new fresh and mysterious "generational" horseshit to sell to marketing dimwits.

How advertising fuels racist myths in sport
Aug 19, 2020
Matt Readman

The best and worst of how we deal with race as a society is exaggerated in sport, so the myths surrounding it must be re-examined.

Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch
Aug 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Presenting the 40 outstanding women across marketing, media, technology and communications in Asia-Pacific who are the Women to Watch class of 2020.

Women to Watch 2020: Danni Wright, Carat
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Carat veteran Danni Wright was among the first to be selected to Dentsu’s global leadership development program and is revered by clients and staff alike.

Women to Watch 2020: Le Tran Do Quynh, The Purpose Group
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Against all odds, Tran rose the ranks to successfully win over a string of big clients—including Vinasoy and Uniqlo—into a small shop.

Women to Watch 2020: Vanessa Rowed, BWS Woolworths
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

As both a social entrepreneur and corporate marketer, Rowed applies skills and experiences picked up throughout her career with amazing results.

