Staff Reporters
2 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Tra My Nguyen, Ogilvy

With a keen eye for revenue growth and all things marketing, Nguyen stands out as a leader who not only adapts but propels her team and company to new heights.

40 Under 40 2023: Tra My Nguyen, Ogilvy
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

Tra My Nguyen

Deputy managing director / CMO
Ogilvy
Vietnam

Rising through the ranks at Ogilvy Vietnam—from a fresh university grad to an account executive, account director, business partner, head of client solutions, and now deputy managing director—at just 36, Tra My Nguyen is a seasoned, solutions-oriented leader. All in a span of 13 years, she has steered the agency through highs and lows and grown with determination and grit, perseverance, and innovation to have earned the moniker "big sister" within the workplace.

Managing portfolios of brands like Milo, Lavie, Sabeco, and Viettel, Nguyen swiftly climbed the ranks to lead new business acquisitions for Ogilvy. Her impact is palpable in driving numerous accolades for the agency, including the 2021 Vietnam Creative Agency of The Year and multiple industry recognitions in 2022. Nguyen’s leadership has contributed significantly to the company's financial success, with a 43% increase in client group revenue, a remarkable triple-digit revenue growth, and a bounce back in operating profit. Deservedly, she is the youngest Vietnamese female deputy managing director among the top big four agencies.

To add to this seemingly endless list of victories, Nguyen boasts a record in winning pitches at an unmatched 60% conversion rate while maintaining retainers with industry giants like Nestlé, Sabeco, TCP Red Bull, CocaCola, and Viettel.

As the first CMO of the agency’s Vietnam office, she has strategically leveraged social media platforms to enhance the company's visibility and attract young talent. Her marketing initiatives, from thought leadership events to collaborations with educational institutions, reflect her commitment to Ogilvy's growth.

Beyond business achievements, Nguyen’s contributions extend to nurturing the next generation. The Growing Giants Training Program, initiated in 2020, has become an industry-leading capability program, training 318 individuals across 94 sessions. Her labour of love, as she describes it, demonstrates her commitment to passing on wisdom and shaping the path for the younger generation.

Little wonder, Ogilvy Group Vietnam’s CEO Soames Hines calls her a reliable business partner, brand custodian, and an influential figure within Ogilvy Vietnam. He uses the ancient Vietnamese proverb, loosely translated to “the lotus flower blossoms in muddy waters,” to describe her. He adds, “Nguyen has been consistently recognised within Ogilvy (including being the first Vietnamese to be selected for Ogilvy Asia’s 30 for 30 programme), it is time for her to be recognised and celebrated more broadly as one of the 'lotuses' within our industry in the Asia Pacific region.”

Source:
Campaign Asia

