Media

WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
1 hour ago
Gideon Spanier

WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19

Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil
3 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Mayer tells employees that TikTok's political pressures across the world have altered the role he signed up for.

Why BandLab Technologies believes Asia is ready for NME
5 hours ago
Delia von Pflug

Why BandLab Technologies believes Asia is ready for NME

The company sees a vibrant music scene happening in Southeast Asia and aims to connect brands to fans through physical and digital platforms, as well as experiential opportunities.

Havas acquires Australian media agency Hyland
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Havas acquires Australian media agency Hyland

Hyland employees will join the Havas Village office in Sydney.

Four agency groups line up for Sanofi global media pitch
11 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Four agency groups line up for Sanofi global media pitch

Winning media buying company could help market a vaccine for Covid-19 after French pharma company announced human trials for an experimental drug.

If you want to solve a 400-year-old problem, be naïve
1 day ago
Sean Donovan

If you want to solve a 400-year-old problem, be naïve

Too many aspects of our organisational structures require compliance. But breakthroughs come from looking at things free from conventions, says TBWA's Asia president.

Facebook to roll out news service in India
1 day ago
Omar Oakes

Facebook to roll out news service in India

Facebook has pledged to pay publishers to ensure their content is available in the News tab.

Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate

This deal will result in the creation of the world's largest influencer marketplace.

Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker

Resigns after under 13 years spent in various roles in India, APAC and globally.

Facebook spars with Thailand over forced page blockage
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Facebook spars with Thailand over forced page blockage

The tech behemoth has threatened to sue the government over being forced to block a page critical of the country's royal family.

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

TikTok is hoping to gain the favour of agency holding groups as it looks to nurture a portfolio of loyal backers in the face of corporate and political challenges. But are agencies on board?

Brands face tough race to adequately represent Asian cultures: Getty Images research
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Brands face tough race to adequately represent Asian cultures: Getty Images research

For 84% of APAC consumers, seeing people of diverse backgrounds isn’t enough. They expect companies to do a better job of capturing people’s true lifestyles and cultures.

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound
2 days ago
Max De Lucia

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

The streaming platform understands that even the strongest brand assets need room to evolve to meet new contexts.

Kraft Heinz retains Starcom for $700m US media account
2 days ago
Gurjit Degun

Kraft Heinz retains Starcom for $700m US media account

US is biggest part of global business.

TikTok to sue the US: What do social-media users think?
3 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok to sue the US: What do social-media users think?

Commentators have pointed out that TikTok's lawsuit against a potential ban in the US jars with China's closed internet ecosystem; while Chinese netizens believe TikTok has been too slow to react.

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia
Aug 21, 2020
Matthew Miller

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

A network spokesperson said the change, which also sees the departure of Vizeum CEO Ashley Earnshaw, is for Australia only.

Major news publishers join fight against Apple's App Store fees
Aug 21, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Major news publishers join fight against Apple's App Store fees

Criticism of Apple's 'monopolistic' practices—in particular its app store fees—is mounting, with the media industry now joining the fray.

Facebook employees call for more policy consistency in India
Aug 21, 2020
Campaign India Team

Facebook employees call for more policy consistency in India

Facebook's top policy executive in India, who recently filed a police complaint against a journalist, is at the centre of the debate.

With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba posts robust results
Aug 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba posts robust results

Chinese technology giant gains from pandemic as it reports 34% increase in revenue and 42% rise in income.

CTV fraud skyrockets worldwide
Aug 20, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

CTV fraud skyrockets worldwide

Connected-TV apps have seen a spike in fraud even as overall fraud has declined from 2019, according to a DoubleVerify report.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia