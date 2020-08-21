Media
WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil
Mayer tells employees that TikTok's political pressures across the world have altered the role he signed up for.
Why BandLab Technologies believes Asia is ready for NME
The company sees a vibrant music scene happening in Southeast Asia and aims to connect brands to fans through physical and digital platforms, as well as experiential opportunities.
Havas acquires Australian media agency Hyland
Hyland employees will join the Havas Village office in Sydney.
Four agency groups line up for Sanofi global media pitch
Winning media buying company could help market a vaccine for Covid-19 after French pharma company announced human trials for an experimental drug.
If you want to solve a 400-year-old problem, be naïve
Too many aspects of our organisational structures require compliance. But breakthroughs come from looking at things free from conventions, says TBWA's Asia president.
Facebook to roll out news service in India
Facebook has pledged to pay publishers to ensure their content is available in the News tab.
Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate
This deal will result in the creation of the world's largest influencer marketplace.
Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker
Resigns after under 13 years spent in various roles in India, APAC and globally.
Facebook spars with Thailand over forced page blockage
The tech behemoth has threatened to sue the government over being forced to block a page critical of the country's royal family.
Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies
TikTok is hoping to gain the favour of agency holding groups as it looks to nurture a portfolio of loyal backers in the face of corporate and political challenges. But are agencies on board?
Brands face tough race to adequately represent Asian cultures: Getty Images research
For 84% of APAC consumers, seeing people of diverse backgrounds isn’t enough. They expect companies to do a better job of capturing people’s true lifestyles and cultures.
Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound
The streaming platform understands that even the strongest brand assets need room to evolve to meet new contexts.
Kraft Heinz retains Starcom for $700m US media account
US is biggest part of global business.
TikTok to sue the US: What do social-media users think?
Commentators have pointed out that TikTok's lawsuit against a potential ban in the US jars with China's closed internet ecosystem; while Chinese netizens believe TikTok has been too slow to react.
Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia
A network spokesperson said the change, which also sees the departure of Vizeum CEO Ashley Earnshaw, is for Australia only.
Major news publishers join fight against Apple's App Store fees
Criticism of Apple's 'monopolistic' practices—in particular its app store fees—is mounting, with the media industry now joining the fray.
Facebook employees call for more policy consistency in India
Facebook's top policy executive in India, who recently filed a police complaint against a journalist, is at the centre of the debate.
With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba posts robust results
Chinese technology giant gains from pandemic as it reports 34% increase in revenue and 42% rise in income.
CTV fraud skyrockets worldwide
Connected-TV apps have seen a spike in fraud even as overall fraud has declined from 2019, according to a DoubleVerify report.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins