The Knowledge

Nov 25, 2022
Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.
Oct 22, 2022
Campaign CMO Outlook: Digital retail media picks up
Retail media is set to be worth $101bn in 2022. Campaign has spoken to CMOs worldwide about their plans to take advantage of this opportunity.
