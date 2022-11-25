The Knowledge

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
The Knowledge
Nov 25, 2022
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Digital retail media picks up
The Knowledge
Oct 22, 2022
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Digital retail media picks up

Retail media is set to be worth $101bn in 2022. Campaign has spoken to CMOs worldwide about their plans to take advantage of this opportunity.

