Daniel Farey-Jones

Send feedback to Daniel Farey-Jones.
Kraft Heinz to shake up media spend and cut product launches
Marketing
Nov 2, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Kraft Heinz to shake up media spend and cut product ...

New CEO to back flagship brands in turnaround.

Martin Sorrell: Group M alone is worth as much as WPP's stock market value
Advertising
Oct 8, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Martin Sorrell: Group M alone is worth as much as ...

Former WPP chief seeks to justify retaining his shares in ad giant.

Diageo CMO presses agencies to speed up hiring of female creative chiefs
Marketing
Dec 6, 2018
Daniel Farey-Jones

Diageo CMO presses agencies to speed up hiring of ...

'The pace of substantive change has been too slow', agencies told.

Publicis Groupe shares slide 9% amid fall in organic growth
News
Jul 20, 2018
Daniel Farey-Jones

Publicis Groupe shares slide 9% amid fall in ...

The chief executive of Publicis Groupe has experienced his first bad financial quarter since he took charge last June, as a drop in organic growth led its shares down 9%

Huawei CMO makes Global Marketer of the Year shortlist
News
Dec 20, 2017
Daniel Farey-Jones

Huawei CMO makes Global Marketer of the Year shortlist

The World Federation of Advertisers has shortlisted six CMOs to compete for its inaugural Global Marketer of the Year award.

KFC drops 'Finger Lickin' Good' in health-focused revamp
Marketing
Feb 22, 2011
Daniel Farey-Jones

KFC drops 'Finger Lickin' Good' in health-focused ...

GLOBAL - Kentucky Fried Chicken is to replace its 50-year-old 'Finger Lickin' Good' slogan with 'So Good', as it introduces a healthier focus, which will include displaying calories alongside prices on menus.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia