Providing insights and intelligence into the ideas, work and personalities shaping the region's marketing-communications industry, Campaign Asia-Pacific dives deeper into important subjects and presents the most compelling information that matters to businesses in the fastest-growing and most exciting communications market in the world. Campaign Asia-Pacific serves the marketing elite, those that are pushing creative advertising and communications to new boundaries, redefining brand experiences through multiple touch-points, both on and offline.

Campaign Asia-Pacific's editorial focus investigates the ideas, work and personalities shaping the marketing communications and events industry. We dive deeper into the most important subjects and presents the most compelling, brave and game-changing work from across the globe. We believe in provocative, open and honest dialogue, and aim to educate and inspire our community.

Campaign Asia-Pacific's portfolio includes:

Website: CampaignAsia.com covers the breadth of the industry through free (registration-required) content as well as more analytical, subscriber-only Premium content. From breaking news to controversial opinions to original brand-sentiment research to in-depth features, Campaign provides a multifaceted view of this vibrant industry.

Conferences: Our conferences, including Campaign360, focus on the most pressing industry sectors and discipline topics, bringing together first-class speakers, new research and insights.

Awards: Through our own awards, including the Agency of the Year Awards, and our joint venture festivals with Cannes Lions, we host the region's most prestigious celebrations of excellence within the industry.

Data: A growing data system of profiles and rankings of brands, agencies, sectors, people and creative work that is accessible online, in print and through our events.

Training: Our Works training events have empowered more than 1000 of the region's up-and-coming professionals, mentored by some of Asia's leading practitioners.

Content Lab: To stand out, you need to do something extraordinary. Content Lab is a hub of expertise that spans across editorial, digital, design, research and events. Providing bespoke solutions to engage audiences, amplify messages and give a platform to our partners who want to stand up and shine.

History

Campaign Asia-Pacific began as Media magazine, launched in the early 1970s to report on an emerging media and marketing industry in Asia-Pacific.

In October 2000, Haymarket Publishing , the UK's largest independently owned publishing group and publisher of market-leading titles Campaign and Marketing, acquired Media.

Ten years later, in June 2010, all existing Media products, including awards, conferences and online, were rebranded as Campaign.

In September 2017 Campaign Asia-Pacific moved to a Premium online-only publishing model, with increased emphasis on analysing audience behaviours to tailor content for the industry.

