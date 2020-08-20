Contact Us

BRAND DIRECTOR

Atifa Hargrave-Silk
atifa.silk@haymarket.asia
+852 3175-1933

EDITORIAL

Robert Sawatzky
Head of content
robert.sawatzky@haymarket.asia
+65 9155-5901

Matthew Miller (Main contact for news)
Managing editor
matthew.miller@haymarket.asia
+852 3175-1931

Jessica Goodfellow
Deputy editor, media and technology lead
jessica.goodfellow@haymarket.asia
+65 9667-6424

Surekha Ragavan
Editor, experiential marketing and PR
surekha.ragavan@haymarket.asia
+65 6579-0557

Rahul Sachitanand
Associate editor
rahul.sachitanand@haymarket.asia
+852 2122-5252

Carol Huang
Greater China reporter and social media editor
carol.huang@haymarket.asia
+852 5406-7913
WeChat: 253680925

ADVERTISING

Gareth Scott
Commercial director, Asia
gareth.scott@haymarket.asia
+65 6579-0556

CONTENT LAB

Sarah Reynolds
Head of Content Lab
sarah.reynolds@haymarket.asia
+852 3175-1917

Christie Lee
Content producer
christie.lee@haymarket.asia
+852 3175-1985

Iris So
Project coordinator
iris.so@haymarket.asia
+852 3175-1911

EVENTS

Eleanor Hawkins
Head of events content
eleanor.hawkins@haymarket.asia
+852 2122 5211

Wei Feng
Conference producer
wei.feng@haymarket.asia
+852 3175-1939

AWARDS

Zamir Khan
Head of awards events
zamir.khan@haymarket.asia
+852 2122-5273

Kaling Man
Events manager
kaling.man@haymarket.asia
+852 3175-1993

MEMBERSHIP

Tim Cresner
Head of subscriptions
tim.cresner@haymarket.asia
+852 3175-1930

