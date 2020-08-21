The Work: The latest from the world of commercial creativity
Listen: Steggles Turkey has lean protein and high-tempo music on the menu
A new campaign from M&C Saatchi Australia, Hyland and Spotify pushes slothful Aussies to get back in shape.
Watch how McDonald's in India unleashes the 'big hug'
The fast food giant thinks a double patty burger is a handy replacement for a warm embrace.
Chen Kun, Spike Lee and Taron Egerton have the right equipment to 'make a mark'
A new global campaign from Montblanc asserts that 'everyone can leave a mark'. But it gives the clear impression that a nice pen is not the only phallic object that's required to do so.
Paralympics body shows race from perspective of world's fastest blind sprinter
The ad by Adam & Eve/DDB shows the event from the perspective of David Brown, the world’s fastest fully blind sprinter, who runs 100 metres in less than 11 seconds.
Watch: How India's white collar professionals deal with lockdown
Mumbai-based independent agency The Womb explores how different segments of Indian society are faring under lockdown with research visualised through video.
Krungsri wants you to be a 'Kept' person
Film by Leo Burnett Thailand shows how you can save money with a banking app while living your life.
Bobbing for Apple: Brand's new Singapore store floats
The tech giant excitedly announces that its new orb on Marina Bay, a former nightclub, is the first Apple store in the world that sits on the water. Ad Nut is not sure that needs to be pointed out.
Nana Mori sings for Oronamin C, Snoop orders from Menulog (and more top ads from all around APAC)
APAC YouTube Ads Leaderboard: Otsuko Pharmaceuticals, Menulog, Dove, Oppo, Singapore's National Day song, Hang Seng Bank, Vivo, KFC and more appear in the latest list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.
China campaign positions adult diapers as a caring purchase
A China campaign from BBDO Shanghai for Swedish brand Tena speaks to the adult children of elders who suffer from incontinence.
Sony breaks the ice with first PlayStation 5 global campaign
Work created by Adam & Eve/DDB.
Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador
WATCH: The new local face of Shopee debuts a 9.9 Super Shopping Day ad even more satisfyingly annoying than Ronaldo's Shopee riff off of 'Baby Shark'.
Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’
Campbell Ewald’s Quaran-Tensions campaign shows families subverting their true feelings with fruit bowls.
TikTok launches global ad campaign as Donald Trump's deadline looms
'It starts on TikTok' has launched in US and will run in other markets such as Southeast Asia from September.
A 'Loo jam' sounds disgusting, but you have to see it
Our resident critic finds a Singapore rap-style PSA about toilet hygiene habits quite endearing. (Ad Nut, are you OK?)
With bushfire season looming, this insurer wants Australians to be ready
A year on from devastating bushfires, the 'First Saturday' campaign, developed by CHE Proximity for NRMA insurance, has a series of tasks for Australians to complete.
Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads
We debut a new monthly feature in which Twitter curates a list of the most creatively effective video ads from across Asia-Pacific.
A spoonful of silly slo-mo helps the message go down
Bird's nest inspires a slow-motion moment between a mother and son in an ad for Brand's Suntory by Leo Burnett Thailand.
The tale of poor Carl, victim of bad internet
Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand transplants the effects of a poor internet connection to the real world in a spot for Chorus, directed by Sweetshop's Damien Shatford.
Anti-vaping spots by FCB show humiliating side of nicotine addiction
Teens go to desperate and embarrassing lengths to get their vapes in the latest take in the FDA’s Real Cost campaign.
Haier presents, the fridge you can split when you split up
A TVC for Haier Leader by Serviceplan China presents a new product with a very specific use case.