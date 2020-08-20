Ad Nut

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate squirrel that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers the latest work from all over APAC and the world for your viewing pleasure. Because Ad Nut loves you.

Send feedback to Ad Nut.
Listen: Steggles Turkey has lean protein and high-tempo music on the menu
Advertising
19 hours ago
Ad Nut

Listen: Steggles Turkey has lean protein and ...

A new campaign from M&C Saatchi Australia, Hyland and Spotify pushes slothful Aussies to get back in shape.

Chen Kun, Spike Lee and Taron Egerton have the right equipment to 'make a mark'
Advertising
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Chen Kun, Spike Lee and Taron Egerton have the ...

A new global campaign from Montblanc asserts that 'everyone can leave a mark'. But it gives the clear impression that a nice pen is not the only phallic object that's required to do so.

Krungsri wants you to be a 'Kept' person
Advertising
2 days ago
Ad Nut

Krungsri wants you to be a 'Kept' person

Film by Leo Burnett Thailand shows how you can save money with a banking app while living your life.

Bobbing for Apple: Brand's new Singapore store floats
PR
2 days ago
Ad Nut

Bobbing for Apple: Brand's new Singapore store floats

The tech giant excitedly announces that its new orb on Marina Bay, a former nightclub, is the first Apple store in the world that sits on the water. Ad Nut is not sure that needs to be pointed out.

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador
Advertising
Aug 20, 2020
Ad Nut

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ...

WATCH: The new local face of Shopee debuts a 9.9 Super Shopping Day ad even more satisfyingly annoying than Ronaldo's Shopee riff off of 'Baby Shark'.

A 'Loo jam' sounds disgusting, but you have to see it
Advertising
Aug 19, 2020
Ad Nut

A 'Loo jam' sounds disgusting, but you have to see it

Our resident critic finds a Singapore rap-style PSA about toilet hygiene habits quite endearing. (Ad Nut, are you OK?)

