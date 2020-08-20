Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate squirrel that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers the latest work from all over APAC and the world for your viewing pleasure. Because Ad Nut loves you.
A new campaign from M&C Saatchi Australia, Hyland and Spotify pushes slothful Aussies to get back in shape.
A new global campaign from Montblanc asserts that 'everyone can leave a mark'. But it gives the clear impression that a nice pen is not the only phallic object that's required to do so.
Film by Leo Burnett Thailand shows how you can save money with a banking app while living your life.
The tech giant excitedly announces that its new orb on Marina Bay, a former nightclub, is the first Apple store in the world that sits on the water. Ad Nut is not sure that needs to be pointed out.
WATCH: The new local face of Shopee debuts a 9.9 Super Shopping Day ad even more satisfyingly annoying than Ronaldo's Shopee riff off of 'Baby Shark'.
Our resident critic finds a Singapore rap-style PSA about toilet hygiene habits quite endearing. (Ad Nut, are you OK?)
