Robert Sawatzky

Send feedback to Robert Sawatzky.
Japan’s top 100: Global brands muscle in on traditional names
Country Rankings
4 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Japan’s top 100: Global brands muscle in on ...

ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Panasonic remains tops, but greater marketing power and localised products are helping multinationals displace more complacent local brands.

Japan’s top local brands: Toyota, Sony still tops but retailers surge
Country Rankings
4 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Japan’s top local brands: Toyota, Sony still tops ...

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Uniqlo steals third spot while Muji and Aeon are among the biggest local gainers.

Global food and beverage giants nibble away at Japanese brands
Country Rankings
4 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Global food and beverage giants nibble away at ...

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: To meet changing lifestyles, multinationals are adding healthier portions of adspend, marketing strategy and product innovation to their recipe for success.

Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio steps down
Marketing
4 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio steps down

He cites 'challenging year' and desire to focus full time on diversity and inclusion.

Gojek marks unified brand launch with first multi-market regional campaign
Advertising
Aug 5, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Gojek marks unified brand launch with first ...

New work by Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore envisions a world where everything 'flows' as Gojek's unified brand is introduced in Vietnam and Thailand.

Fair and free markets go out the window in America’s TikTok grab
Digital
Aug 4, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Fair and free markets go out the window in ...

The sad implication of the TikTok saga is that it snuffs out the faint hope that we might see a truly global digital ecosystem.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia