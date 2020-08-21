Staff Reporters

Havas acquires Australian media agency Hyland
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Hyland employees will join the Havas Village office in Sydney.

Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Resigns after under 13 years spent in various roles in India, APAC and globally.

Move and win roundup: Week of August 24, 2020
3 days ago
Staff Reporters

News from Artefact China, Loctite, Gusto Luxe, Ronald Lu & Partners, EVOS Esports, Visa, RedDoorz, Pitchfork Partners, Mars Petcare, Special Group, BBH Singapore, We Are Otter, SEEK Asia, Unruly, Triller, News Corp and more, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Nana Mori sings for Oronamin C, Snoop orders from Menulog (and more top ads from all around APAC)
Aug 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC YouTube Ads Leaderboard: Otsuko Pharmaceuticals, Menulog, Dove, Oppo, Singapore's National Day song, Hang Seng Bank, Vivo, KFC and more appear in the latest list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.

Retail's dizzying evolution, and how APAC brands can find their way
Aug 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

To say there's diversity in the way retail is developing across APAC is a severe understatement. A new Bain & Company report attempts to make some sense of trends and provide tips for charting an effective course.

APAC brands must take more responsibility in programmatic: WFA report
Aug 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

Marketers in the region remain more likely than their counterparts around the world to cede control of programmatic buying to agencies, and also lag in demanding more transparency from their partners.

