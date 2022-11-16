The Information
WPP agencies dominate global creative league after SC Johnson win
GLOBAL AGENCY RANKINGS: Dentsu agencies also leap up the rankings across both creative and media
Qatar lessons: advertisers urged to avoid mentioning host nation in World Cup campaigns
The festive football season will throw up enough challenges for brands in terms of media planning and creative, but the white elephant in the room that has many marketing executives cautious is where the event is being held – Qatar.
Campaign CMO Outlook: Digital retail media picks up
Retail media is set to be worth $101bn in 2022. Campaign has spoken to CMOs worldwide about their plans to take advantage of this opportunity.
How should marketers approach the Qatar World Cup?
With rising global inflation and economic uncertainty, Campaign explores the opportunities and challenges facing brands as one of the busiest times of the year collides with a major sporting event.
Does creativity still drive business?
In 2019, the IPA declared a 'crisis in creative effectiveness'. Little seems to have changed since. So where does the problem lie: are awards juries too focused on creative flair and not enough on work that delivers brand performance?
Global new-biz round-up: Omnicom agencies scoop the largest creative accounts in July
The wins meant the company generated the largest billings of all the ‘big six’ holding companies in July.
Global agency rankings: Starcom rockets to first place as Mindshare wins July’s biggest account
WPP’s Mindshare scooped new business from financial services brand Discover, worth $500m.
Global new-biz client spotlight: P&G and Beiersdorf push FMCG billings over $1 billion
Meanwhile retail sees year-on-year decline in new-business spend.
The key to Gen Z: How brands can speak to the next generation
With Gen Z frequently clicking the skip button and navigating an uncertain financial world, how are brands and agencies adapting their strategies to appeal to the youth of today?
Global forecast: Automobile marketing and the rise of electric vehicles
EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: As more governments around the world set targets to phase out petrol and diesel cars, automotive manufacturers have been forced to accelerate the move towards electric vehicles. Campaign explores how the auto industry is retooling its marketing to keep pace.
Global forecast: Telco marketing and the rollout of 5G
EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: Telco companies across the region have been heavily investing in 5G. Campaign explores the repercussions on agency billings and broader marketing.
Global new-biz round-up: Account pitches on the rise in February
WPP maintains lead in new-business wins in February 2022.
Dyson pitch sees tech and home electronics billings soar
GLOBAL NEW-BIZ CLIENT SPOTLIGHT: Personal care brands dominate new-business spend in FMCG sector.
‘The future is freelance’: what is the secret to retaining entry-level workers?
After the year of 'The Great Resignation' and companies seeking to diversify their talent pools, how can agencies hang on to their new entry-level recruits?
Agency Report Card 2021: DDB
After a challenging 2020, the agency has tried to stabilise its business and beefed up its top management, but continues to face high turnover of talent.
Agency Report Card 2021: ADK Group
The Japanese network has hastened its digital transformation in 2021, driven by its units in Singapore and Vietnam, though growth at home was muted. Continuing inattention to DEI is a serious problem.
Agency Report Card 2021: Isobar
The Dentsu agency continues to hunt for a sense of identity, with its focus in 2021 on building out its brand-experience credentials. But business, especially new wins, didn’t keep pace.
Agency Report Card 2021: Dentsu
The Japanese network appeared to be getting back on its feet after a rough 2020, but with a whirlwind of agency brand consolidation underway, APAC’s business performance was still soft, even after factoring in its strength in Japan.
Agency Report Card 2021: ADA
The Southeast Asia-based performance-marketing agency took huge strides in 2021, growing by investment, acquisition, clients and headcount to rival the offerings of its holding-company competitors.
Agency Report Card 2021: Essence
Much is excellent within Essence, from its technical chops to its DEI rep. But can the GroupM network consolidate all its strengths to deliver peer-beating growth?
