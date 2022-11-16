The Information

WPP agencies dominate global creative league after SC Johnson win
Nov 16, 2022
Jyoti Rambhai

GLOBAL AGENCY RANKINGS: Dentsu agencies also leap up the rankings across both creative and media

Qatar lessons: advertisers urged to avoid mentioning host nation in World Cup campaigns
Nov 15, 2022
Arvind Hickman

The festive football season will throw up enough challenges for brands in terms of media planning and creative, but the white elephant in the room that has many marketing executives cautious is where the event is being held – Qatar.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Digital retail media picks up
Oct 22, 2022
Nicola Merrifield

Retail media is set to be worth $101bn in 2022. Campaign has spoken to CMOs worldwide about their plans to take advantage of this opportunity.

How should marketers approach the Qatar World Cup?
Sep 27, 2022
Surekha Ragavan

With rising global inflation and economic uncertainty, Campaign explores the opportunities and challenges facing brands as one of the busiest times of the year collides with a major sporting event.

Does creativity still drive business?
Sep 27, 2022
Gurjit Degun

In 2019, the IPA declared a 'crisis in creative effectiveness'. Little seems to have changed since. So where does the problem lie: are awards juries too focused on creative flair and not enough on work that delivers brand performance?

Global new-biz round-up: Omnicom agencies scoop the largest creative accounts in July
Sep 22, 2022
Jamie Rossouw

The wins meant the company generated the largest billings of all the ‘big six’ holding companies in July.

Global agency rankings: Starcom rockets to first place as Mindshare wins July’s biggest account
Sep 21, 2022
Ben Bold

WPP’s Mindshare scooped new business from financial services brand Discover, worth $500m.

Global new-biz client spotlight: P&G and Beiersdorf push FMCG billings over $1 billion
Aug 24, 2022
Jamie Rossouw

Meanwhile retail sees year-on-year decline in new-business spend.

The key to Gen Z: How brands can speak to the next generation
May 30, 2022
Charlotte Rawlings

With Gen Z frequently clicking the skip button and navigating an uncertain financial world, how are brands and agencies adapting their strategies to appeal to the youth of today?

Global forecast: Automobile marketing and the rise of electric vehicles
May 16, 2022
Jyoti Rambhai

EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: As more governments around the world set targets to phase out petrol and diesel cars, automotive manufacturers have been forced to accelerate the move towards electric vehicles. Campaign explores how the auto industry is retooling its marketing to keep pace.

Global forecast: Telco marketing and the rollout of 5G
May 6, 2022
Jyoti Rambhai

EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: Telco companies across the region have been heavily investing in 5G. Campaign explores the repercussions on agency billings and broader marketing.

Global new-biz round-up: Account pitches on the rise in February
Apr 19, 2022
Jamie Rossouw

WPP maintains lead in new-business wins in February 2022.

Dyson pitch sees tech and home electronics billings soar
Mar 25, 2022
Jamie Rossouw

GLOBAL NEW-BIZ CLIENT SPOTLIGHT: Personal care brands dominate new-business spend in FMCG sector.

‘The future is freelance’: what is the secret to retaining entry-level workers?
Feb 28, 2022
Shauna Lewis

After the year of 'The Great Resignation' and companies seeking to diversify their talent pools, how can agencies hang on to their new entry-level recruits?

Agency Report Card 2021: DDB
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

After a challenging 2020, the agency has tried to stabilise its business and beefed up its top management, but continues to face high turnover of talent.

Agency Report Card 2021: ADK Group
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

The Japanese network has hastened its digital transformation in 2021, driven by its units in Singapore and Vietnam, though growth at home was muted. Continuing inattention to DEI is a serious problem.

Agency Report Card 2021: Isobar
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

The Dentsu agency continues to hunt for a sense of identity, with its focus in 2021 on building out its brand-experience credentials. But business, especially new wins, didn’t keep pace.

Agency Report Card 2021: Dentsu
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

The Japanese network appeared to be getting back on its feet after a rough 2020, but with a whirlwind of agency brand consolidation underway, APAC’s business performance was still soft, even after factoring in its strength in Japan.

Agency Report Card 2021: ADA
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

The Southeast Asia-based performance-marketing agency took huge strides in 2021, growing by investment, acquisition, clients and headcount to rival the offerings of its holding-company competitors.

Agency Report Card 2021: Essence
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Much is excellent within Essence, from its technical chops to its DEI rep. But can the GroupM network consolidate all its strengths to deliver peer-beating growth?

