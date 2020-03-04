Daniel Farey-Jones

Could coronavirus tip the global ad market into recession?
Advertising
Mar 4, 2020
Daniel Farey-Jones

Could coronavirus tip the global ad market into recession?

Uncertainty is in the air.

WPP introduces new agency brand Black Ops
Advertising
Mar 2, 2020
Daniel Farey-Jones

WPP introduces new agency brand Black Ops

Shop is working with SK-II.

Airbnb to sponsor Olympics and Paralympics to 2028
Marketing
Nov 19, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Airbnb to sponsor Olympics and Paralympics to 2028

Accommodation business becomes top-tier partner alongside likes of Coca-Cola and Visa.

Google acquires wearable tech brand Fitbit for $2.1bn
Marketing
Nov 2, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Google acquires wearable tech brand Fitbit for $2.1bn

Search giant eyes opportunity of 'Made by Google' wearables.

Huawei's global brand chief on cultural challenges at the Chinese tech giant
Marketing
Oct 22, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Huawei's global brand chief on cultural challenges at the Chinese tech giant

Andrew Garrihy spoke about 'how to reinvent an Eastern brand for the West', but said Huawei's culture was just as much of a learning curve for him.

MediaMonks expands with $150m acquisition of US digital agency Firewood
Digital
Oct 9, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

MediaMonks expands with $150m acquisition of US digital agency Firewood

Silicon Valley shop favours embedded service for clients including Google, Facebook and Salesforce.

