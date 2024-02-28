Beau Jackson

Karen Blackett to leave WPP after 29 years
Feb 28, 2024
Beau Jackson

Karen Blackett has played a pivotal role in WPP's history.

Havas expands in B2B marketing with new acquisition
Feb 13, 2024
Beau Jackson

Ledger Bennett has been in B2B marketing for close to 40 years.

Starcom scores Ubisoft global media account
Feb 13, 2024
Beau Jackson

Campaign understands the global account covers Australia and 17 countries in Europe, including the UK.

UK competition regulator: 'Google cannot proceed with cookie deprecation until concerns resolved'
Feb 5, 2024
Beau Jackson

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority says Google must act to address concerns around market dominance.

Häagen-Dazs creative returns to BBH after nearly 30 years
Jan 22, 2024
Beau Jackson

The account moves from Forsman & Bodenfors, which has held it since 2019.

OMD UK expands leadership team following OMG shake-up
Dec 19, 2023
Beau Jackson

Three appointments at OMD UK follow the promotion of Vicky Fox and Christian Byron to OMG roles.

