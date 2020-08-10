Gideon Spanier

WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
Advertising
11 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better ...

Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.

P&G hikes adspend 8%: first increase for four years
Advertising
Aug 10, 2020
Gideon Spanier

P&G hikes adspend 8%: first increase for four years

The $575 million extra, to $7.33 billion, is the first annual boost since 2016.

GroupM global investment chief Nick Theakstone expected to step down
Media
Aug 10, 2020
Gideon Spanier

GroupM global investment chief Nick Theakstone ...

Theakstone has spent nearly 20 years at the world’s biggest media-buying group.

Virus accelerates need for agencies to change 'at speed of WhatsApp'
Advertising
Aug 10, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Virus accelerates need for agencies to change 'at ...

Q2 results show how the crisis has magnified pre-existing trends.

MediaCom's Josh Krichefski takes on global COO role
Media
Aug 4, 2020
Gideon Spanier

MediaCom's Josh Krichefski takes on global COO role

He will continue existing responsibilities as EMEA chief executive, but plans to spend much time on APAC and the US.

Havas Q2 organic revenue dives 18%
Advertising
Aug 4, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Havas Q2 organic revenue dives 18%

Asia-Pacific records sharp declines, but healthcare is a bright spot.

Most Read

