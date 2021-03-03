Minnie Wang

Visa names new APAC head of marketing
Marketing
Mar 3, 2021
Minnie Wang

Danielle Jin will take over the position left open by the promotion of Frederique Covington Corbett to a global role.

Moutai loosens even more tongues in holiday rap about China's 'national liquor'
Advertising
Feb 26, 2021
Minnie Wang

Moutai loosens even more tongues in holiday rap ...

INSPIRATION STATION: To promote the booze brand to a younger generation with an international edge, three foreigners joined a Chinese rap, creating a social-media sensation.

How Oppo's new global media director aims to reach Europe
Media
Feb 11, 2021
Minnie Wang

How Oppo's new global media director aims to reach ...

Jan Harling, who joined Oppo on February 1, believes the brand is still in its infancy internationally. And he plans to use media expertise to reach the next level.

China ecommerce boom to continue, but marketers have to work harder to win
Digital
Jan 19, 2021
Minnie Wang

China ecommerce boom to continue, but marketers ...

2021 PREDICTIONS: Six mainland marketing experts discuss the biggest ecommerce and online marketing trends for 2021 in China.

Sustainability bonds become fashionable among fashion brands
News
Jan 14, 2021
Minnie Wang

Sustainability bonds become fashionable among ...

Adrian Cheng's K11 mall joins Chanel and Burberry in issuing a sustainability-linked bond, which commits the company to a renewable-energy goal.

