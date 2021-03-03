Danielle Jin will take over the position left open by the promotion of Frederique Covington Corbett to a global role.
INSPIRATION STATION: To promote the booze brand to a younger generation with an international edge, three foreigners joined a Chinese rap, creating a social-media sensation.
Jan Harling, who joined Oppo on February 1, believes the brand is still in its infancy internationally. And he plans to use media expertise to reach the next level.
2021 PREDICTIONS: Six mainland marketing experts discuss the biggest ecommerce and online marketing trends for 2021 in China.
Adrian Cheng's K11 mall joins Chanel and Burberry in issuing a sustainability-linked bond, which commits the company to a renewable-energy goal.
