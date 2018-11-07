Kate Magee

What adland has learned from Cambridge Analytica
Digital
Nov 7, 2018
What adland has learned from Cambridge Analytica

The incident has identified all kinds of tools and tactics that are relevant to the advertising industry.

IOC appoints Publicis for global 2018 Olympics campaign
Advertising
Mar 15, 2017
IOC appoints Publicis for global 2018 Olympics campaign

UK will lead the work for the February 2018 games.

Hegarty: 'Adland overly worships at the altar of youth'
Analysis
Dec 5, 2016
Hegarty: 'Adland overly worships at the altar of youth'

By worshipping at the altar of youth, adland will struggle to move forward. Other creative industries do not have this problem, Sir John Hegarty tells Campaign.

Grey's David Patton appointed global president at Y&R
Advertising
Oct 20, 2016
Grey's David Patton appointed global president at Y&R

Grey EMEA boss David Patton is joining sister WPP agency Y&R as global president to help rejuvenate the creative network.

The invisibles: Why are portrayals of disability so rare in advertising?
Analysis
Sep 13, 2016
The invisibles: Why are portrayals of disability so rare in advertising?

Whether or not it cares to admit it, the ad industry has a problem portraying disability. Just look at your TV screens for evidence. So how can it go about breaking the last taboo and being more representative?

How marketers can press agencies to do better on diversity
Analysis
Aug 18, 2016
How marketers can press agencies to do better on diversity

Now is the right time for marketers to step up and act on the controversial issue of diversity in the workforce and the work - they have the real power to effect change.

