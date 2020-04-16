Marketers say more diverse leadership teams are needed to confront bias in the industry and produce creative work that is more reflective of modern society.
We speak to travel marketers in the region about their approach during this period of no-travel and whether or not it's valuable to continue marketing.
As luxury and sports brands increasingly team up, we look at how luxury is losing its barriers and being redefined by new ideals, particularly those of younger and Asian consumers.
With most social interaction now taking place privately in 'dark social', we look at how brands are navigating these private domains.
"CMOs will be a control tower between marketing, IT, innovation, finance, supply chain."
More marketers in Asia are tapping esports influencers whose interaction with massive online communities comes more naturally that traditional sports influencers.
