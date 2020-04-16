Matthew Keegan

It's 2020, so why are some groups still being shut out of ads?
Advertising
Apr 16, 2020
Matthew Keegan

It's 2020, so why are some groups still being shut ...

Marketers say more diverse leadership teams are needed to confront bias in the industry and produce creative work that is more reflective of modern society.

Travel marketing under COVID-19: Is there any point?
Marketing
Apr 3, 2020
Matthew Keegan

Travel marketing under COVID-19: Is there any point?

We speak to travel marketers in the region about their approach during this period of no-travel and whether or not it's valuable to continue marketing.

How sports luxury became an inevitable evolution
Marketing
Feb 13, 2020
Matthew Keegan

How sports luxury became an inevitable evolution

As luxury and sports brands increasingly team up, we look at how luxury is losing its barriers and being redefined by new ideals, particularly those of younger and Asian consumers.

How brands in Asia can capitalise on the rise of dark social
Influence
Feb 10, 2020
Matthew Keegan

How brands in Asia can capitalise on the rise of ...

With most social interaction now taking place privately in 'dark social', we look at how brands are navigating these private domains.

Why Asia's future CMOs will deliver much more than marketing
Marketing
Jan 24, 2020
Matthew Keegan

Why Asia's future CMOs will deliver much more than ...

"CMOs will be a control tower between marketing, IT, innovation, finance, supply chain."

Esports influencers battle in their own Asian arena
Marketing
Dec 16, 2019
Matthew Keegan

Esports influencers battle in their own Asian arena

More marketers in Asia are tapping esports influencers whose interaction with massive online communities comes more naturally that traditional sports influencers.

