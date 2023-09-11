From AI anchors to articles churned out by Chat GPT, what's the value today of a human journalist in a world where it costs only $400 to machine-generate the news? Plenty and then some, editor Rahat Kapur opines.
DoubleVerify has been verifying data for hundreds of leading global brands for well over a decade. As an era of misinformation further beckons, their global CCO speaks exclusively to Campaign on what they're doing to overcome critical challenges.
As Skechers makes its debut foray on to the coveted Fortune 500 list, the brand's Southeast Asia managing director Zann Lee, shares the nuggets of insight, introspection and investments that got them there.