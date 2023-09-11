Rahat Kapur

Is the era of human-generated journalism officially over?
4 days ago
From AI anchors to articles churned out by Chat GPT, what's the value today of a human journalist in a world where it costs only $400 to machine-generate the news? Plenty and then some, editor Rahat Kapur opines.

DoubleVerify’s global CCO: “If you run your business by looking at the stock price, you’re going to make some not very good decisions.”
Sep 11, 2023
DoubleVerify has been verifying data for hundreds of leading global brands for well over a decade. As an era of misinformation further beckons, their global CCO speaks exclusively to Campaign on what they're doing to overcome critical challenges.

HSBC tops Design Bridge and Partners x Kantar BrandZ list for Hong Kong
Sep 8, 2023
Beating out over 129 other brands to secure the crown, Campaign chats to HSBC's Brian Hui and Design Bridge and Partners' Hannah Duley on what it took to top their charts.

Gucci appoints new chief brand officer in latest creative shake-up for the luxury house
Sep 4, 2023
The brand takes a pivot both strategically and creatively as their former worldwide communications head, Alessio Vannetti, returns following a three-year stint heading branding for Valentino.

New-stalgia: How 90s-founded Skechers is stepping into growth
Aug 24, 2023
As Skechers makes its debut foray on to the coveted Fortune 500 list, the brand's Southeast Asia managing director Zann Lee, shares the nuggets of insight, introspection and investments that got them there.

Australian Tax Office blames TikTok influencers for fleecing them of $780 million in fraud
Aug 15, 2023
The GST-related tax scam is said to be valued at over $2.99 billion, emerging via financial influencers on the social media platform TikTok in mid-2021.

