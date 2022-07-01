Nikita Mishra

Pride without pandering: HSBC’s Richa Goswami on purpose and 'pink-washing'
Marketing
3 days ago
Nikita Mishra

Pride without pandering: HSBC’s Richa Goswami on ...

The bank's chief customer and marketing officer on why brand support for the queer community can risk being 'performative' when initiatives start and end during Pride month.

Behind Spotify's new Southeast Asia campaign
Advertising
Jul 1, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Behind Spotify's new Southeast Asia campaign

EXCLUSIVE: Campaign talks to Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Spotify’s head of marketing, on the streamer's latest regional campaign for Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines.

Singapore govt clamps down on harmful social media content
Media
Jun 21, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Singapore govt clamps down on harmful social media ...

Online security and scrutiny beef up in Singapore, as social media services are directed to remove harmful digital content.

Provide privacy or perish: WE study
PR
Jun 15, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Provide privacy or perish: WE study

Consumer understanding of data privacy is more sophisticated than ever, and brands should step up their game on protection, according to WE’s Brands in Motion study.

