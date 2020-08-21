Marketing

Marketers need to move up from CX to HX
7 hours ago
John Harris

The future is brighter for brands that prioritise serving humans over targeting customers.

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas
19 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Virtual masterclasses and at-home party packages aim to encourage customers back to bars.

Four post-covid marketing tips that will save luxury brands in China
19 hours ago
Wenzhuo Wu

For Chinese consumers, a dedication to learning the history and culture of the country ranks higher than a campaign hoping to ride a particular consumer groups’ trend.

Why nearly half of marketers are unhappy with their brand’s COVID-19 response
20 hours ago
Cameron Fleming

Those that had a well-developed brand purpose before the crisis and were ready to speak up, found attentive audiences ready to listen and react, but less resilient brands have some ground to make up.

Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

This deal will result in the creation of the world's largest influencer marketplace.

Paralympics body shows race from perspective of world's fastest blind sprinter
1 day ago
Brittaney Kiefer

The ad by Adam & Eve/DDB shows the event from the perspective of David Brown, the world’s fastest fully blind sprinter, who runs 100 metres in less than 11 seconds.

Rolls-Royce updates brand to heighten appeal among younger, more diverse buyers
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

The visual-identity overhaul is part of a "journey from automotive manufacturer to house of luxury", and the increasing importance of Asia-Pacific markets factored into the changes.

Bobbing for Apple: Brand's new Singapore store floats
2 days ago
Ad Nut

The tech giant excitedly announces that its new orb on Marina Bay, a former nightclub, is the first Apple store in the world that sits on the water. Ad Nut is not sure that needs to be pointed out.

Watch: The Womb depicts how India's blue collar workers are dealing with lockdown
2 days ago
Kawal Shoor

Independent agency The Womb launches 'Project As Is' - research determining how different groups in society are coping with Covid lockdown, then visualises it in a video.

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound
2 days ago
Max De Lucia

The streaming platform understands that even the strongest brand assets need room to evolve to meet new contexts.

Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
3 days ago
Matthew Miller

Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.

Embracing the emergence of new 'China chic'
3 days ago
Coco Wu

There is a growing need for brands to integrate and embody a proud new creative identity in China that challenges stereotypes yet celebrates old and new.

Here's why ‘Princess style’ is all the rage with China’s Gen Z
3 days ago
Jennifer Zhuang

As debates over womanhood become increasingly heated, many Gen Zers are reinterpreting what it means to be a powerful woman while embracing femininity.

AT&T passes the microphone to US employees for BLM campaign
3 days ago
Laura Entis

The telecom giant's social media director felt it was important to hear from Black workers, not executives.

Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio steps down
4 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

He cites 'challenging year' and desire to focus full time on diversity and inclusion.

Retail's dizzying evolution, and how brands can find their way
Aug 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

To say there's diversity in the way retail is developing across APAC is a severe understatement. A new Bain & Company report attempts to make some sense of trends and provide tips for charting an effective course.

Sony breaks the ice with first PlayStation 5 global campaign
Aug 21, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Work created by Adam & Eve/DDB.

With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba posts robust results
Aug 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Chinese technology giant gains from pandemic as it reports 34% increase in revenue and 42% rise in income.

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador
Aug 20, 2020
Ad Nut

WATCH: The new local face of Shopee debuts a 9.9 Super Shopping Day ad even more satisfyingly annoying than Ronaldo's Shopee riff off of 'Baby Shark'.

'Swerve socially-distant Santa, focus on joy' — PR pros on Christmas 2020
Aug 20, 2020
John Harrington

Christmas this year will be like no other, so what can we expect from campaigns over the festive season?

