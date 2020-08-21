Advertising
WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.
Facebook warns of 'severe' impact from Apple's iOS 14 privacy push
The company alerts advertisers to reduced targeting and campaign-measurement ability, and tells publishers they could see Audience Network revenue drop by more than 50%.
Listen: Steggles Turkey has lean protein and high-tempo music on the menu
A new campaign from M&C Saatchi Australia, Hyland and Spotify pushes slothful Aussies to get back in shape.
R/GA Tokyo hires Masaya Nakade from AKQA as ECD
He leaves AKQA London after 16 years leading creative teams globally and is now responsible for leading the creative vision for the Japanese shop.
Wieden & Kennedy lends creative weight to police accountability campaign
The agency’s New York office joined up with Campaign Zero to #Nixthe6 most commonly used methods police departments employ to avoid public accountability.
Watch how McDonald's in India unleashes the 'big hug'
The fast food giant thinks a double patty burger is a handy replacement for a warm embrace.
Most children's websites show age-restricted ads, sting by UK ad regulator reveals
Gambling, alcohol, e-cigarettes and HFSS ads were found on media popular with children by the ASA operation.
Chen Kun, Spike Lee and Taron Egerton have the right equipment to 'make a mark'
A new global campaign from Montblanc asserts that 'everyone can leave a mark'. But it gives the clear impression that a nice pen is not the only phallic object that's required to do so.
If you want to solve a 400-year-old problem, be naïve
Too many aspects of our organisational structures require compliance. But breakthroughs come from looking at things free from conventions, says TBWA's Asia president.
Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate
This deal will result in the creation of the world's largest influencer marketplace.
Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker
Resigns after under 13 years spent in various roles in India, APAC and globally.
Paralympics body shows race from perspective of world's fastest blind sprinter
The ad by Adam & Eve/DDB shows the event from the perspective of David Brown, the world’s fastest fully blind sprinter, who runs 100 metres in less than 11 seconds.
Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies
TikTok is hoping to gain the favour of agency holding groups as it looks to nurture a portfolio of loyal backers in the face of corporate and political challenges. But are agencies on board?
Brands face tough race to adequately represent Asian cultures: Getty Images research
For 84% of APAC consumers, seeing people of diverse backgrounds isn’t enough. They expect companies to do a better job of capturing people’s true lifestyles and cultures.
Krungsri wants you to be a 'Kept' person
Film by Leo Burnett Thailand shows how you can save money with a banking app while living your life.
KFC pauses ‘It's finger lickin’ good’ slogan in global campaign
The ad from Mother London, shows the fast food brand's billboards and products throughout the years with the slogan censored, in a nod to the current Covid-19 period.
Nike and Wieden and Kennedy unveil tribute to Kobe Bryant
Rapper Kendrick Lamar tells world to ‘be better’ in tribute to NBA superstar.
Here's why ‘Princess style’ is all the rage with China’s Gen Z
As debates over womanhood become increasingly heated, many Gen Zers are reinterpreting what it means to be a powerful woman while embracing femininity.
Before returning to the office, we must tackle adland’s toxic imbalance
According to a new survey, the workplace is still falling short when it comes to gender equality and inclusion.
China campaign positions adult diapers as a caring purchase
A China campaign from BBDO Shanghai for Swedish brand Tena speaks to the adult children of elders who suffer from incontinence.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins