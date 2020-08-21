Advertising

WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
1 hour ago
Gideon Spanier

Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.

Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.

Facebook warns of 'severe' impact from Apple's iOS 14 privacy push
4 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook warns of 'severe' impact from Apple's iOS 14 privacy push

The company alerts advertisers to reduced targeting and campaign-measurement ability, and tells publishers they could see Audience Network revenue drop by more than 50%.

Listen: Steggles Turkey has lean protein and high-tempo music on the menu
6 hours ago
Ad Nut

A new campaign from M&C Saatchi Australia, Hyland and Spotify pushes slothful Aussies to get back in shape.

A new campaign from M&C Saatchi Australia, Hyland and Spotify pushes slothful Aussies to get back in shape.

R/GA Tokyo hires Masaya Nakade from AKQA as ECD
10 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

R/GA Tokyo hires Masaya Nakade from AKQA as ECD

He leaves AKQA London after 16 years leading creative teams globally and is now responsible for leading the creative vision for the Japanese shop.

Wieden & Kennedy lends creative weight to police accountability campaign
19 hours ago
Elaine Underwood

Wieden & Kennedy lends creative weight to police accountability campaign

The agency’s New York office joined up with Campaign Zero to #Nixthe6 most commonly used methods police departments employ to avoid public accountability.

Watch how McDonald's in India unleashes the 'big hug'
19 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Watch how McDonald's in India unleashes the 'big hug'

The fast food giant thinks a double patty burger is a handy replacement for a warm embrace.

Most children's websites show age-restricted ads, sting by UK ad regulator reveals
20 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Gambling, alcohol, e-cigarettes and HFSS ads were found on media popular with children by the ASA operation.

Gambling, alcohol, e-cigarettes and HFSS ads were found on media popular with children by the ASA operation.

Chen Kun, Spike Lee and Taron Egerton have the right equipment to 'make a mark'
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Chen Kun, Spike Lee and Taron Egerton have the right equipment to 'make a mark'

A new global campaign from Montblanc asserts that 'everyone can leave a mark'. But it gives the clear impression that a nice pen is not the only phallic object that's required to do so.

If you want to solve a 400-year-old problem, be naïve
1 day ago
Sean Donovan

If you want to solve a 400-year-old problem, be naïve

Too many aspects of our organisational structures require compliance. But breakthroughs come from looking at things free from conventions, says TBWA's Asia president.

Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate

This deal will result in the creation of the world's largest influencer marketplace.

Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker

Resigns after under 13 years spent in various roles in India, APAC and globally.

Paralympics body shows race from perspective of world's fastest blind sprinter
1 day ago
Brittaney Kiefer

Paralympics body shows race from perspective of world's fastest blind sprinter

The ad by Adam & Eve/DDB shows the event from the perspective of David Brown, the world’s fastest fully blind sprinter, who runs 100 metres in less than 11 seconds.

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

TikTok is hoping to gain the favour of agency holding groups as it looks to nurture a portfolio of loyal backers in the face of corporate and political challenges. But are agencies on board?

Brands face tough race to adequately represent Asian cultures: Getty Images research
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Brands face tough race to adequately represent Asian cultures: Getty Images research

For 84% of APAC consumers, seeing people of diverse backgrounds isn’t enough. They expect companies to do a better job of capturing people’s true lifestyles and cultures.

Krungsri wants you to be a 'Kept' person
2 days ago
Ad Nut

Krungsri wants you to be a 'Kept' person

Film by Leo Burnett Thailand shows how you can save money with a banking app while living your life.

KFC pauses ‘It's finger lickin’ good’ slogan in global campaign
2 days ago
Emmet McGonagle

KFC pauses ‘It's finger lickin’ good’ slogan in global campaign

The ad from Mother London, shows the fast food brand's billboards and products throughout the years with the slogan censored, in a nod to the current Covid-19 period.

Nike and Wieden and Kennedy unveil tribute to Kobe Bryant
2 days ago
Emmet McGonagle

Rapper Kendrick Lamar tells world to 'be better' in tribute to NBA superstar.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar tells world to ‘be better’ in tribute to NBA superstar.

Here's why ‘Princess style’ is all the rage with China’s Gen Z
3 days ago
Jennifer Zhuang

Here's why ‘Princess style’ is all the rage with China’s Gen Z

As debates over womanhood become increasingly heated, many Gen Zers are reinterpreting what it means to be a powerful woman while embracing femininity.

Before returning to the office, we must tackle adland’s toxic imbalance
Aug 21, 2020
Jess Geary

Before returning to the office, we must tackle adland’s toxic imbalance

According to a new survey, the workplace is still falling short when it comes to gender equality and inclusion.

China campaign positions adult diapers as a caring purchase
Aug 21, 2020
Carol Huang

China campaign positions adult diapers as a caring purchase

A China campaign from BBDO Shanghai for Swedish brand Tena speaks to the adult children of elders who suffer from incontinence.

