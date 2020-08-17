Staff

Agency of the Year Awards adds 8 new categories
Advertising
Aug 17, 2020
Agency of the Year Awards adds 8 new categories

Following the huge success of Agency of the Year 2019, the most prestigious awards in APAC's media, marketing and advertising industries have returned with eight new awards categories.

Agency of the Year 2020 opens for entries
Advertising
Jun 30, 2020
Agency of the Year 2020 opens for entries

The 2020 awards programme includes seven new categories. The early-bird entry deadline is August 20.

Final day for PR Awards Asia 2020 entries
PR
Apr 7, 2020
Final day for PR Awards Asia 2020 entries

Last chance to enter the 19th edition of Asia's most recognised awards for PR and communications taking place June 11.

Facebook
Media
Apr 5, 2020
Facebook "Never lost" by Droga5 New York

Facebook's emotive short film celebrates all the ways we're staying connected during the Covid-19 crisis.

Event Marketing Awards shortlist released
Marketing
Mar 30, 2020
Event Marketing Awards shortlist released

The shortlist covers the Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year title, as well as 25 campaign categories, two people/team categories and a supplier category.

PR Awards Asia announces 2020 judges
PR
Mar 26, 2020
PR Awards Asia announces 2020 judges

The entry deadline for the 19th edition of the PR Awards Asia is fast approaching.

