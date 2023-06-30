Creativity

Magazines vs. the metaverse: Can traditional print differentiate in the AI boom?
7 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

AI is in, print is out...or is it? Creative glossies and magazines might still have more to offer than meets the tech eye, analyses Campaign Asia-Pacific's editor.

Havas acquires Pivotroots
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

The digital marketing agency will be integrated into Havas Media India

The kidult trend is here to stay
2 days ago
Nicola Davies

Call it suspended adulthood, kidulthood or plain old fun, people are reconnecting with their youth.

