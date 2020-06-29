Campaign Staff

The Asia-Pacific Power List returns today
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Campaign Staff

The Asia-Pacific Power List returns today

Our list of the most influential and purposeful marketers in the region will be unveiled shortly.

Move and win roundup: Week of June 22, 2020
Advertising
Jun 22, 2020
Campaign Staff

Move and win roundup: Week of June 22, 2020

TBWA Hakuhodo, Dentsu Aegis Network, Venetian Media Group, WFA, ADNA, Carat, Wunderman Thompson, McCorkell, Wavemaker, Asus, Dentsu Inc. and more to come, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.

Obituary: Eugene Umali Demata, 51, celebrated Filipino creative
Advertising
Jun 9, 2020
Campaign Staff

Obituary: Eugene Umali Demata, 51, celebrated ...

The chief creative officer of Grey Manila was the first to win the Philippines a Cannes Grand Prix Lion.

Campaign Connect underway again: Join now
Advertising
Jun 2, 2020
Campaign Staff

Campaign Connect underway again: Join now

Hear from Grab, Twitter, L'Oreal, Nielsen, Visa, Lazada and many more, plus watch all of yesterday's sessions on-demand.

All-star lineup takes shape for Campaign Connect
News
May 21, 2020
Campaign Staff

All-star lineup takes shape for Campaign Connect

Coming up on June 2-3, you will not find a better virtual event speaker list out there.

Event Marketing Awards to be livestreamed
Marketing
May 21, 2020
Campaign Staff

Event Marketing Awards to be livestreamed

Campaign's Event Marketing Awards 2020 (EMAs) will be presented virtually in an online ceremony on Thursday, May 21 at 5:30 pm HK/SG.

