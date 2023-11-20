40 Under 40 2023: Tash Menon, Mash

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40

Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

Tash Menon

CEO & founder

Mash

Australia

Based between Singapore and Australia, Tash Menon's journey from strategic branding consultant to a celebrated entrepreneur is a story of creativity, determination, and groundbreaking leadership.

Under Menon's leadership, Mash has experienced phenomenal growth, particularly in the Asian markets. The strategic focus on Asia has led to a 92% increase in growth from 2021 to 2023, with Singapore emerging as a significant revenue contributor. This success is a testament to Menon's deep understanding of diverse markets and ability to adapt and thrive in challenging economic landscapes.

Menon's leadership style is characterised by empathy, empowerment, and transparency. She has successfully built a global brand with a workforce of over 220 creatives across 30 countries, delivering award-winning work for clients like Netflix, Accor, and Banyan Tree Group. Her ability to lead a highly distributed team while maintaining a solid company culture showcases her exceptional leadership skills.

Menon's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is evident in her efforts to level the playing field for creatives worldwide. Mash's platform empowers creatives to work flexibly and access opportunities regardless of location or circumstances. This approach benefits the individuals and has a positive ripple effect on their communities.

Menon is a change-maker at the intersection of DE&I and innovation. Her insights into the evolution of the creative sector and the future of work have made her a sought-after speaker, including at events like SXSW in Sydney. Her leadership in using technology to transform Mash into a global virtual studio and project management platform is setting new standards in the industry.

Menon's leadership extends beyond business success. She is a role model for personal empowerment and professional freedom, championing women in business and advocating for inclusive leadership.

Her initiative, 'Emerging Voices,' launching in 2024, will offer paid placements at Mash for creatives from under-represented regions or backgrounds, furthering her commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Menon’s list of testimonials includes shiny endorsements from Lisa Ronson, an adjunct professor and former chief marketing officer at Coles and Tourism Australia, who commends Menon for her exceptional business leadership and contribution to the industry by challenging traditional agency models. David Redhill, the former global CMO of Deloitte Consulting, highlights Menon's unique vision and entrepreneurial spirit. Ren Yung Ho, senior vice president of Banyan Tree Group, praises Menon for her courage, strategic insight, and ability to inspire excellence in others.

Menon’s achievements and contributions over the past year make her an outstanding candidate for Campaign Asia-Pacific's 40 Under 40. Menon was also awarded as one of Campaign’s Women to Watch in 2021. Her achievements and contributions over the past year make her an outstanding candidate for Campaign Asia-Pacific's 40 Under 40. Menon was also awarded as one of Campaign’s Women to Watch in 2021.