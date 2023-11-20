Analysis News Advertising Media Marketing Creativity
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Tash Menon, Mash

Tash Menon, the CEO and founder of Mash, is a visionary leader who has redefined the creative services model with her innovative approach and entrepreneurial spirit.

40 Under 40 2023: Tash Menon, Mash
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

Tash Menon

CEO & founder
Mash
Australia

Based between Singapore and Australia, Tash Menon's journey from strategic branding consultant to a celebrated entrepreneur is a story of creativity, determination, and groundbreaking leadership. 

Under Menon's leadership, Mash has experienced phenomenal growth, particularly in the Asian markets. The strategic focus on Asia has led to a 92% increase in growth from 2021 to 2023, with Singapore emerging as a significant revenue contributor. This success is a testament to Menon's deep understanding of diverse markets and ability to adapt and thrive in challenging economic landscapes.

Menon's leadership style is characterised by empathy, empowerment, and transparency. She has successfully built a global brand with a workforce of over 220 creatives across 30 countries, delivering award-winning work for clients like Netflix, Accor, and Banyan Tree Group. Her ability to lead a highly distributed team while maintaining a solid company culture showcases her exceptional leadership skills.

Menon's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is evident in her efforts to level the playing field for creatives worldwide. Mash's platform empowers creatives to work flexibly and access opportunities regardless of location or circumstances. This approach benefits the individuals and has a positive ripple effect on their communities.

Menon is a change-maker at the intersection of DE&I and innovation. Her insights into the evolution of the creative sector and the future of work have made her a sought-after speaker, including at events like SXSW in Sydney. Her leadership in using technology to transform Mash into a global virtual studio and project management platform is setting new standards in the industry.

Menon's leadership extends beyond business success. She is a role model for personal empowerment and professional freedom, championing women in business and advocating for inclusive leadership. 

Her initiative, 'Emerging Voices,' launching in 2024, will offer paid placements at Mash for creatives from under-represented regions or backgrounds, furthering her commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Menon’s list of testimonials includes shiny endorsements from Lisa Ronson, an adjunct professor and former chief marketing officer at Coles and Tourism Australia, who commends Menon for her exceptional business leadership and contribution to the industry by challenging traditional agency models. David Redhill, the former global CMO of Deloitte Consulting, highlights Menon's unique vision and entrepreneurial spirit. Ren Yung Ho, senior vice president of Banyan Tree Group, praises Menon for her courage, strategic insight, and ability to inspire excellence in others.

Menon’s achievements and contributions over the past year make her an outstanding candidate for Campaign Asia-Pacific's 40 Under 40. Menon was also awarded as one of Campaign’s Women to Watch in 2021. Her achievements and contributions over the past year make her an outstanding candidate for Campaign Asia-Pacific's 40 Under 40. Menon was also awarded as one of Campaign’s Women to Watch in 2021.

 
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

2 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

4 Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

5 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

6 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

7 Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

8 Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

9 Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

10 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda

Just Published

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to festive advertising
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to ...

Apple doesn’t advertise, it narrates. Watch the nearly four-minute film that is easily a contender for the year's best Christmas ad.

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why haven't advertising professionals unionised?
5 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why ...

As issues like the gig economy, AI, and the cost of living crisis see other creative industries joining forces to fight for better protections and working conditions, Campaign explores why advertising professionals have traditionally been slow to unionise.

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday
6 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big ...

To raise money to challenge the power and abuses of Big Tech, cosmetics giant Lush is joining forces with the decentralised movement People vs Big Tech this Black Friday.

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds
10 hours ago
Evie Barrett

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds

Social media platform TikTok has begun to surpass Google with its user search function, according to analysis from search-first creative agency Rise at Seven.