advertising
Douyin to disallow links to external e-commerce sites from livestreams
ByteDance's video-sharing service is taking a step to favour its own e-commerce site rather than those of rivals.
Most children's websites show age-restricted ads, sting by UK ad regulator reveals
Gambling, alcohol, e-cigarettes and HFSS ads were found on media popular with children by the ASA operation.
Before returning to the office, we must tackle adland’s toxic imbalance
According to a new survey, the workplace is still falling short when it comes to gender equality and inclusion.
Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry
Presenting the 40 outstanding women across marketing, media, technology and communications in Asia-Pacific who are the Women to Watch class of 2020.
Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency
Aakanksha Patel was appointed Oliver Agency’s country head in one of the world’s largest markets at the age of just 30, all while running her own leading probiotic brand on the side.
Women to Watch 2020: Abigail Crosby, Merkle DWA
She has led her agency to double staff size and triple revenue, while contributing to strong client retention and playing a pivotal role in securing the biggest accounts.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins