mash

Women to Watch 2021: Tash Menon, Mash
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Tash Menon, Mash

Menon had a vision to rethink traditional working processes, and in just three years, managed to establish a progressive, revenue-generating network.

DJ Tech crowdsourced by Metalworks to showcase Fiat at Geneva Motor Show
Mar 4, 2014
Emily Tan

DJ Tech crowdsourced by Metalworks to showcase Fiat at Geneva Motor Show

SINGAPORE - To showcase the Fiat500L's Beats Edition's seven-speaker audio system at the Geneva International Motor Show, the brand has adopted technology curated and co-developed by Metalworks, Maxus' technology R&D arm based out of Asia-Pacific, and indie-developers Mash Machine.

