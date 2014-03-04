Search
Women to Watch 2021: Tash Menon, Mash
Menon had a vision to rethink traditional working processes, and in just three years, managed to establish a progressive, revenue-generating network.
Mar 4, 2014
DJ Tech crowdsourced by Metalworks to showcase Fiat at Geneva Motor Show
SINGAPORE - To showcase the Fiat500L's Beats Edition's seven-speaker audio system at the Geneva International Motor Show, the brand has adopted technology curated and co-developed by Metalworks, Maxus' technology R&D arm based out of Asia-Pacific, and indie-developers Mash Machine.
