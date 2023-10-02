Analysis Opinions Advertising Media PR Creativity DEI
Robert Sawatzky
22 hours ago

Talent show: How Mash's new executive drag queen is busting work myths

TEXTING WITH CAMPAIGN: In a new role promoting creative talent, Genie Gurnani explains why agencies should celebrate creatives at all levels, what it takes to build a diverse team, and how bringing your true self to work is just good business.

Genie Gurnani (provided photo with permission)
Genie Gurnani (provided photo with permission)

One of Asia's most prominent creatives has a new role that some might call a perfect fit. Though as Campaign has learned before, Genie Gurnani thinks 'fitting in' is overrated.  

In a new role for creative services platform Mash, which curates freelance creative teams for brands, the global creative director and Cannes juror who's led creative teams at Netflix, Vice, WPP and Dentsu promotes diversity, inclusion and celebrates creatives of all stripes. 

It's also a role which combines work with Genie's passion as a drag queen entertainer, most notably through their role on RuPaul's Drag Race Thailand. 

In this chat with Campaign about the needs and misnomers of creative talent, Genie takes on outmoded thinking around public promotion of junior and mid-level roles, combining professional and personal lives and freelancer stigma.

 

