Talent show: How Mash's new executive drag queen is busting work myths

One of Asia's most prominent creatives has a new role that some might call a perfect fit. Though as Campaign has learned before, Genie Gurnani thinks 'fitting in' is overrated.

In a new role for creative services platform Mash, which curates freelance creative teams for brands, the global creative director and Cannes juror who's led creative teams at Netflix, Vice, WPP and Dentsu promotes diversity, inclusion and celebrates creatives of all stripes.

It's also a role which combines work with Genie's passion as a drag queen entertainer, most notably through their role on RuPaul's Drag Race Thailand.

In this chat with Campaign about the needs and misnomers of creative talent, Genie takes on outmoded thinking around public promotion of junior and mid-level roles, combining professional and personal lives and freelancer stigma.