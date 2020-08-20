PR
WPP falls 15% in Q2 as creative holds up better than media during Covid-19
Global headcount falls by 5,000, as network writes down Y&R acquisition.
LG retains multiagency WPP team for global PR
The relationship between LG and LG-One has been going for 11 years.
Bobbing for Apple: Brand's new Singapore store floats
The tech giant excitedly announces that its new orb on Marina Bay, a former nightclub, is the first Apple store in the world that sits on the water. Ad Nut is not sure that needs to be pointed out.
'Do your own PR and don't give up hope' - bouncing back from job loss
Four PR professionals in the UK who have 'bounced back' and found employment tell their stories and offer advice.
Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.
AT&T passes the microphone to US employees for BLM campaign
The telecom giant's social media director felt it was important to hear from Black workers, not executives.
'Swerve socially-distant Santa, focus on joy' — PR pros on Christmas 2020
Christmas this year will be like no other, so what can we expect from campaigns over the festive season?
Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch
Presenting the 40 outstanding women across marketing, media, technology and communications in Asia-Pacific who are the Women to Watch class of 2020.
Women to Watch 2020: Sze Hunn Yap, Japan Airlines
Sze Hunn Yap oversaw some major events for Japan Airlines as the youngest, only female and only non-Japanese person in the communications team, and has been continuously promoted since.
Women to Watch 2020: Ziena Jalil, SenateSHJ
Strategy, diversity, leadership, communication. Ziena Jalil’s multi-faceted approach makes her an “indispensable” partner to her clients, an asset to her country and an important advocate of underrepresented groups.
Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing
From penning features for a travel magazine to growing a digital PR and influencer marketing agency from scratch, Kara R Santiago has certainly fast-tracked her career in just nine years.
Women to Watch 2020: Caroline Hsu, The Hoffman Agency
Ambitious and results-driven, Hsu revels in big challenges and knows how to close a deal.
Women to Watch 2020: Ekta Thomas, Zeno Group
At the swish of her magic wand, Thomas achieved unprecedented results at a time when the business had experienced a decline in revenue and staff retention rate.
Women to Watch 2020: HS Chung, Hill+Knowlton
A 28-year veteran of the industry with agency and in-house experience, HS Chung has reached the top spot in her agency in APAC. We don’t expect she’s done rising yet.
Women to Watch 2020: Nicky Wang, WE Red Bridge
Nicky Wang has grown her agency a 100-strong team, with a client roster including eBay, Evernote, FC Barcelona, FILA, GSK and The Coca-Cola Company.
The fandoms marketers need to know about
Mixing empathy with entertainment is key to driving purpose and social engagement in the post-Covid era as these groups show us, says the head of an Asian-based cultural marketing firm.
Move and win roundup: Week of August 17, 2020
TikTok, Zenith, Clemenger BBDO, Seafood Industry Australia, Leo Burnett India, Design Bridge, M&C Saatchi, Australia, JTC, Tribal Worldwide, iKala, BandLab Technologies, NME, TNG Digital, Gusto Luxe, Prenetics Group, Zeno Group Malaysia, Digital Collective, DigiDarts, BornGood, IAA Malaysia, DDB Group Singapore, Carteleux, Special Group, Eyeota, Sony Music India, R?GA, Reebelo
Hong Kong police put spotlight on UK lobbying firm for pro-democracy work
A UK lobbyist’s work for the Stand with Hong Kong campaign has led to a raft of arrests following the imposition of a strict new security law in the former British colony in June.
Nobody's coming, nobody's staying, nobody knows what works
These three challenges of delivering online events threaten ROI. The VP of Pico+ talks through strategies and examples for overcoming them to create effective experiences online.
Agency of the Year Awards adds 8 new categories
Following the huge success of Agency of the Year 2019, the most prestigious awards in APAC's media, marketing and advertising industries have returned with eight new awards categories.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins