In this latest installment of 'Unobvious Observations', Adam Ferrier proves he is a true believer in the power of advertising and wonders why its practitioners don't put serious effort into truly understanding the craft.
Briefs all too often focus on building motivation, something that's frequently unnecessary or impossible, writes Adam Ferrier. But if they're not focusing on creating desire, what should marketers and their agencies be paying attention to?
Your consumers don't want to think if they don't have to, which is fine if they already know and love your brand. But what if you need to get their attention? Adam Ferrier explains the psychology of cognitive fluency and the impact for brands.