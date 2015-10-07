Adam Ferrier

Advertising: Harder than brain surgery or rocket science, and more important
Marketing
Oct 7, 2015
Adam Ferrier

In this latest installment of 'Unobvious Observations', Adam Ferrier proves he is a true believer in the power of advertising and wonders why its practitioners don't put serious effort into truly understanding the craft.

Unobvious Observations: Motivation is overrated
Marketing
Aug 17, 2015
Adam Ferrier

Briefs all too often focus on building motivation, something that's frequently unnecessary or impossible, writes Adam Ferrier. But if they're not focusing on creating desire, what should marketers and their agencies be paying attention to?

Unobvious Observations: Psychology 101
Marketing
Jul 13, 2015
Adam Ferrier

Five psychological experiments every marketer should know.

Unobvious Observations: The pratfall effect
Marketing
Jun 16, 2015
Adam Ferrier

Consider the impact that negative information or imperfections can have on desirability, writes Adam Ferrier.

Two-speed evolution
Country Rankings
Jun 15, 2015
Adam Ferrier

Australian marketing is splitting into two distinct paths.

Unobvious Observations: Cognitive fluency
Marketing
May 13, 2015
Adam Ferrier

Your consumers don't want to think if they don't have to, which is fine if they already know and love your brand. But what if you need to get their attention? Adam Ferrier explains the psychology of cognitive fluency and the impact for brands.

