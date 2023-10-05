DEI
Is the right to ask a question of culture?
Whether it's women in the workplace or minority groups lacking representation, we all have the right to ask for what we truly deserve. WPP India's Apoorva Bapna shares her thoughts on how culture is a key part of truly levelling the career field.
Mental health in APAC workplaces: A deep dive into WFA's findings
On World Mental Health Day, Campaign looks at the state of mental health in APAC, the positive trends and challenges, according to the 2023 WFA global census.
A vision for inclusivity: Australia debuts OOH campaign in braille
The effort is commendable, but is this a pivotal moment for accessibility or a mere drop in the inclusive advertising landscape? The real test lies in inspiring industry-wide change beyond a single bold initiative.
'Different, not less': Merlee Jayme on nurturing neurodivergent creative talent
"Nobody has ever been comfortable being the square peg in the round hole," one of the most celebrated female leaders in Asia's advertising circles, Jayme reflects on her journey that allowed her to think differently to create different.
Inclusive marketing: embrace or cancel?
A new study reveals what consumers really think.
Inclusive technology will improve wellbeing for all
Designers of digital products must respond to the needs of vulnerable groups and create solutions that foster connection and combat loneliness.
Talent show: How Mash's new executive drag queen is busting work myths
TEXTING WITH CAMPAIGN: In a new role promoting creative talent, Genie Gurnani explains why agencies should celebrate creatives at all levels, what it takes to build a diverse team, and how bringing your true self to work is just good business.
WFA census shows Japan faces the highest inclusivity challenges
Japan trails far behind in terms of how companies deal with discrimination, negative behaviours, mental health, and diversity and inclusion perceptions, according to WFA's second WFA global census.
Cultural competency is critical to creative success in Asia
Whatever Hollywood may think, Asia is not a monolith. Rather, it's an incredibly complex region—home to 51 countries and over 2,300 languages. Mash's Rich Akers shares why what works for one Asian country may not work for another, and how brands can avoid partaking in what he terms as 'creative colonialism'.
State of wellbeing in APAC in 2023: 1 in 3 hit all-time lows
Lululemon’s latest Global Wellbeing report delivers a stark wake-up call: wellbeing remains frozen since peak pandemic, mental health taboos persist even for Gen Z's, and workdays are lost to these struggles.
Islamic dating: Catering to marriage-minded Muslims in a $2.8 trillion market
Nearly eight out of 10 Muslims use online matchmaking platforms to find life partners. This is just one of several notable changes in how Muslim singles approach dating in the digital age revealed in TBWA Asia's new multi-market research.
DoubleVerify’s global CCO: “If you run your business by looking at the stock price, you’re going to make some not very good decisions.”
DoubleVerify has been verifying data for hundreds of leading global brands for well over a decade. As an era of misinformation further beckons, their global CCO speaks exclusively to Campaign on what they're doing to overcome critical challenges.
Major Japanese brands re-evaluate ad deals with scandal-hit Johnny & Associates
Japan's biggest boyband agency has admitted that its late founder sexually abused young aspiring stars decades after the allegations against him first emerged, forcing major Japanese brands to re-evaluate their existing ad contracts with the company.
Snap celebrates multicultural communities through AR monuments
The third and final installment of Snap’s Monumental Perspectives project covers the histories of diverse communities in Los Angeles.
Disney Star ignites social change by advocating for respectful queer lexicon
Watch the film conceptualised by 22Feet Tribal here.
Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2023: Winners revealed
See which agencies and teams made the cut in the region's third edition of this esteemed awards programme.
Nike shines a light on Filipino basketball culture with 'The Courtyard'
Nike's latest initiative is a nod to the growing passion for the game in the region, as three Asian countries play host to this year's FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.
Inside Dove’s armpit-heavy New York City campaign
The brand’s “free the pit” messaging is a response to the widespread lack of “armpit confidence” amongst women and girls.
Like kicking a square ball: Allianz highlights the challenges facing female athletes
That symbolism was the key to Allianz’s World Cup-tied campaign.
Women's World Cup: seeing is not the same as believing
As experts in building brands, marketers need to play a role in getting people to believe in women's sport - not just watch it.
