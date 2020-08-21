Opinions
Marketers need to move up from CX to HX
The future is brighter for brands that prioritise serving humans over targeting customers.
If you want to solve a 400-year-old problem, be naïve
Too many aspects of our organisational structures require compliance. But breakthroughs come from looking at things free from conventions, says TBWA's Asia president.
'Do your own PR and don't give up hope' - bouncing back from job loss
Four PR professionals in the UK who have 'bounced back' and found employment tell their stories and offer advice.
TikTok to sue the US: What do social-media users think?
Commentators have pointed out that TikTok's lawsuit against a potential ban in the US jars with China's closed internet ecosystem; while Chinese netizens believe TikTok has been too slow to react.
Embracing the emergence of new 'China chic'
There is a growing need for brands to integrate and embody a proud new creative identity in China that challenges stereotypes yet celebrates old and new.
Before returning to the office, we must tackle adland’s toxic imbalance
According to a new survey, the workplace is still falling short when it comes to gender equality and inclusion.
'Swerve socially-distant Santa, focus on joy' — PR pros on Christmas 2020
Christmas this year will be like no other, so what can we expect from campaigns over the festive season?
Marketing's stupidest religion
THE AD CONTRARIAN: Every 20 years or so the research industry has to come up with new fresh and mysterious "generational" horseshit to sell to marketing dimwits.
How advertising fuels racist myths in sport
The best and worst of how we deal with race as a society is exaggerated in sport, so the myths surrounding it must be re-examined.
The fandoms marketers need to know about
Mixing empathy with entertainment is key to driving purpose and social engagement in the post-Covid era as these groups show us, says the head of an Asian-based cultural marketing firm.
Nobody's coming, nobody's staying, nobody knows what works
These three challenges of delivering online events threaten ROI. The VP of Pico+ talks through strategies and examples for overcoming them to create effective experiences online.
It's time brands stop paying lip service to customer experience
The pandemic has opened new customer experience opportunities that should not be ignored by only adding a few generic digital tools, says Wunderman Thompson's APAC strategy chief.
Neglecting the future is not an option
Short-termism reigns even though game-planning for the future is a critical survival skill for companies. A strategist from Quantum Consumer Solutions provides a framework for dividing the probable from the plausible and the possible.
Why the buying exercise is flawed in a media pitch
Especially during the pandemic, trying to lock in a media-buying position in a state of so much uncertainty is bound to create distrust and disappointment.
It's do-or-die time for account management
With the discipline at a watershed moment, how will its future be defined? Wunderman Thompson's global chief client officer shares five ways to set up client leads as strategic growth partners of the future.
What Netflix, Walmart and L’Oréal tell us about brand success in a post-Covid world
The new edition of the FutureBrand Index offers pointers on the characteristics of successful brands.
Virus accelerates need for agencies to change 'at speed of WhatsApp'
Q2 results show how the crisis has magnified pre-existing trends.
When local meets digital: The new power of small communities in China
Brands that seek to make a connection with consumers via community activity, entertainment and meaningful engagement are those that are best adapting to a new, inclusive digital landscape.
Is the role of account management really under threat?
Reaction to a new industry suggesting agencies should give careful thought to discipline to secure its long-term future.
Should brands rethink their TikTok strategy?
SOUNDING BOARD: As uncertainty and confusion dominate headlines about TikTok’s future, we ask industry experts if this could mean a shift in strategy for brands.
