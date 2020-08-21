Opinions

Marketers need to move up from CX to HX
7 hours ago
John Harris

Marketers need to move up from CX to HX

The future is brighter for brands that prioritise serving humans over targeting customers.

If you want to solve a 400-year-old problem, be naïve
1 day ago
Sean Donovan

If you want to solve a 400-year-old problem, be naïve

Too many aspects of our organisational structures require compliance. But breakthroughs come from looking at things free from conventions, says TBWA's Asia president.

'Do your own PR and don't give up hope' - bouncing back from job loss
2 days ago
John Harrington

'Do your own PR and don't give up hope' - bouncing back from job loss

Four PR professionals in the UK who have 'bounced back' and found employment tell their stories and offer advice.

TikTok to sue the US: What do social-media users think?
3 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok to sue the US: What do social-media users think?

Commentators have pointed out that TikTok's lawsuit against a potential ban in the US jars with China's closed internet ecosystem; while Chinese netizens believe TikTok has been too slow to react.

Embracing the emergence of new 'China chic'
3 days ago
Coco Wu

Embracing the emergence of new 'China chic'

There is a growing need for brands to integrate and embody a proud new creative identity in China that challenges stereotypes yet celebrates old and new.

Before returning to the office, we must tackle adland’s toxic imbalance
Aug 21, 2020
Jess Geary

Before returning to the office, we must tackle adland’s toxic imbalance

According to a new survey, the workplace is still falling short when it comes to gender equality and inclusion.

'Swerve socially-distant Santa, focus on joy' — PR pros on Christmas 2020
Aug 20, 2020
John Harrington

'Swerve socially-distant Santa, focus on joy' — PR pros on Christmas 2020

Christmas this year will be like no other, so what can we expect from campaigns over the festive season?

Marketing's stupidest religion
Aug 19, 2020
Bob Hoffman

Marketing's stupidest religion

THE AD CONTRARIAN: Every 20 years or so the research industry has to come up with new fresh and mysterious "generational" horseshit to sell to marketing dimwits.

How advertising fuels racist myths in sport
Aug 19, 2020
Matt Readman

How advertising fuels racist myths in sport

The best and worst of how we deal with race as a society is exaggerated in sport, so the myths surrounding it must be re-examined.

The fandoms marketers need to know about
Aug 18, 2020
Michael Patent

The fandoms marketers need to know about

Mixing empathy with entertainment is key to driving purpose and social engagement in the post-Covid era as these groups show us, says the head of an Asian-based cultural marketing firm.

Nobody's coming, nobody's staying, nobody knows what works
Aug 17, 2020
Wee Teck Chan

Nobody's coming, nobody's staying, nobody knows what works

These three challenges of delivering online events threaten ROI. The VP of Pico+ talks through strategies and examples for overcoming them to create effective experiences online.

It's time brands stop paying lip service to customer experience
Aug 13, 2020
Justin Peyton

It's time brands stop paying lip service to customer experience

The pandemic has opened new customer experience opportunities that should not be ignored by only adding a few generic digital tools, says Wunderman Thompson's APAC strategy chief.

Neglecting the future is not an option
Aug 12, 2020
Dimitri Berti

Neglecting the future is not an option

Short-termism reigns even though game-planning for the future is a critical survival skill for companies. A strategist from Quantum Consumer Solutions provides a framework for dividing the probable from the plausible and the possible.

Why the buying exercise is flawed in a media pitch
Aug 11, 2020
Darren Woolley

Why the buying exercise is flawed in a media pitch

Especially during the pandemic, trying to lock in a media-buying position in a state of so much uncertainty is bound to create distrust and disappointment.

It's do-or-die time for account management
Aug 11, 2020
Caroline Foster Kenny

It's do-or-die time for account management

With the discipline at a watershed moment, how will its future be defined? Wunderman Thompson's global chief client officer shares five ways to set up client leads as strategic growth partners of the future.

What Netflix, Walmart and L’Oréal tell us about brand success in a post-Covid world
Aug 10, 2020
Jon Tipple

What Netflix, Walmart and L’Oréal tell us about brand success in a post-Covid world

The new edition of the FutureBrand Index offers pointers on the characteristics of successful brands.

Virus accelerates need for agencies to change 'at speed of WhatsApp'
Aug 10, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Virus accelerates need for agencies to change 'at speed of WhatsApp'

Q2 results show how the crisis has magnified pre-existing trends.

When local meets digital: The new power of small communities in China
Aug 6, 2020
Coco Wu

When local meets digital: The new power of small communities in China

Brands that seek to make a connection with consumers via community activity, entertainment and meaningful engagement are those that are best adapting to a new, inclusive digital landscape.

Is the role of account management really under threat?
Aug 5, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Is the role of account management really under threat?

Reaction to a new industry suggesting agencies should give careful thought to discipline to secure its long-term future.

Should brands rethink their TikTok strategy?
Aug 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

Should brands rethink their TikTok strategy?

SOUNDING BOARD: As uncertainty and confusion dominate headlines about TikTok’s future, we ask industry experts if this could mean a shift in strategy for brands.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia