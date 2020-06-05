leadership

What good leaders do in crisis: Tips from Twitter, Grab and L'Oreal execs
Jun 5, 2020
Matthew Miller

What good leaders do in crisis: Tips from Twitter, Grab and L'Oreal execs

Empathy, agility and focus are critical to help leaders guide organisations through current changes.

True leadership will come to the fore during this crisis
May 13, 2020
Claire Beale

True leadership will come to the fore during this crisis

This idea that 'we're all in it together' to protect profits and shareholder returns isn't quite the whole truth.

Can introverts survive in the PR industry?
Feb 19, 2020
Caroline Addy

Can introverts survive in the PR industry?

Yes, one can be quiet while still wanting to be seen and heard.

Anusha Shetty leads Grey India leadership recast
Jan 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

Anusha Shetty leads Grey India leadership recast

The agency is also making Sandipan Bhattacharyya MD in addition to his existing role as CCO, as the agency merges with AutumnGrey.

The top 10 exits and entrances of 2019
Dec 10, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

The top 10 exits and entrances of 2019

Our cheeky annual look at APAC leadership changes was brought to you in 2019 by the letters D, A and N.

The extinction of the chief digital officer
Aug 27, 2019
Jaime Suarez

The extinction of the chief digital officer

The chief digital officer for a major brand argues that his position ought to be eliminated.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia