Google: Aussie law will make search and YouTube 'dramatically worse'
Aug 17, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

In a blog post that paints a dire picture for consumers, the tech giant says the proposed law gives an "unfair advantage" to news media businesses, putting the company's free services "at risk".

GroupM global investment chief Nick Theakstone expected to step down
Aug 10, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Theakstone has spent nearly 20 years at the world’s biggest media-buying group.

Virus accelerates need for agencies to change 'at speed of WhatsApp'
Aug 10, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Q2 results show how the crisis has magnified pre-existing trends.

SAP chooses OMG for global media remit
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

A group-level custom solution called North Star will carry out the software provider's media duties, which had been PHD's purview for the last five years.

Decoding professional user-generated content on Douyin
Jul 29, 2020
Jennifer Zhuang

One of Douyin’s hottest influencers, @Maoguangguang, is proving that PUGC, or “professional user-generated content,” is profitable. Here’s what brands interested in capitalizing need to know.

The Attention Council adds Havas, Dentsu, AB InBev, Electrolux and more new members
Jun 30, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Nearly half of media and ad tech industry use attention metrics to evaluate media, survey says.

