Brands face tough race to adequately represent Asian cultures: Getty Images research
For 84% of APAC consumers, seeing people of diverse backgrounds isn’t enough. They expect companies to do a better job of capturing people’s true lifestyles and cultures.
Retail's dizzying evolution, and how APAC brands can find their way
To say there's diversity in the way retail is developing across APAC is a severe understatement. A new Bain & Company report attempts to make some sense of trends and provide tips for charting an effective course.
APAC brands must take more responsibility in programmatic: WFA report
Marketers in the region remain more likely than their counterparts around the world to cede control of programmatic buying to agencies, and also lag in demanding more transparency from their partners.
Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry
Presenting the 40 outstanding women across marketing, media, technology and communications in Asia-Pacific who are the Women to Watch class of 2020.
Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency
Aakanksha Patel was appointed Oliver Agency’s country head in one of the world’s largest markets at the age of just 30, all while running her own leading probiotic brand on the side.
Women to Watch 2020: Abigail Crosby, Merkle DWA
She has led her agency to double staff size and triple revenue, while contributing to strong client retention and playing a pivotal role in securing the biggest accounts.
