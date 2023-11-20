40 Under 40 2023: Shu Wu, McCann Worldgroup

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40

Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

Shu Wu

Managing director

McCann Worldgroup

China

Despite the disruptions of the past three years and the shifting consumer behaviour that followed, Shu Wu, who joined McCann Worldgroup China in 2019 as managing director, understood the need for change entering a post-covid era and embraced new opportunities to evolve business strategies with a more long-term approach.

In her first year, Wu demonstrated her business acumen by securing major clients spanning Alibaba, the Beijing Winter Olympics, The North Face and Adidas. Her creative partnerships similarly propelled success, including the thought-provoking Hoegaarden campaign recognised at Cannes Lions and The Appies.

She has since laid a strong business foundation for the company and fostered inclusion within the company by enriching campaigns through non-traditional channels and injecting her innovative approach to influencer marketing – exploring fresh angles that enhanced clients’ visions and visibility in the market. One example is how she involves influencer marketers early in the planning stages of strategy, resulting in better outcomes.

Committed to serving clients' changing needs, Wu led new account wins for Hoegaarden, Burger King and GSK Centrum, and drove organic growth between 20-200% for existing partners like The North Face. Under Wu's direction, the agency exceeded 65% pitching success and achieved a 70% conversion rate – surpassing global benchmarks in 2022.

Amid scepticism over the power of advertising, Wu’s positivity and refreshing perspective offers the industry encouragement. She regularly imparts wisdom on judging panels for prestigious award shows across Greater China and inspires young talents to enter the advertising industry.

Most distinctively, Wu prioritises cultivating diverse talent. While several companies were cutting costs, she invested in training, workshops and global exposure. Recruitment focuses on gender balance and inclusion. Surveys showed improved collaboration, skills and growth under Wu's empowering leadership. Through challenging times, her steady vision, care for people and creativity ensures McCann Worldgroup China’s continued success.