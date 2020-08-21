Campaign India Team

Send feedback to Campaign India Team.
Watch how McDonald's in India unleashes the 'big hug'
Advertising
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Watch how McDonald's in India unleashes the 'big hug'

The fast food giant thinks a double patty burger is a handy replacement for a warm embrace.

Facebook to roll out news service in India
Digital
1 day ago
Omar Oakes

Facebook to roll out news service in India

Facebook has pledged to pay publishers to ensure their content is available in the News tab.

Facebook employees call for more policy consistency in India
Digital
Aug 21, 2020
Campaign India Team

Facebook employees call for more policy consistency ...

Facebook's top policy executive in India, who recently filed a police complaint against a journalist, is at the centre of the debate.

Deloitte confirms acquisition of Indian media audit firm Spatial Access
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Campaign India Team

Deloitte confirms acquisition of Indian media audit ...

The move will enhance Deloitte’s advisory capabilities and enable brands to make more efficient advertising and marketing decisions.

Campaign India announces Digital Crest winners
Advertising
Aug 11, 2020
Campaign India Team

Campaign India announces Digital Crest winners

Affle and Zivame take top honours.

MediaMonks appoints Karan Amin as creative head in India
Advertising
Aug 6, 2020
Campaign India Team

MediaMonks appoints Karan Amin as creative head in ...

Last full time role was with Cheil India where he was head of digital creative

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia