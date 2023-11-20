40 Under 40 2023: Siddhant Lahiri, Forsman & Bodenfors

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40

Siddhant Lahiri

Strategy director

Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore

Singapore

From humble beginnings in New Delhi to Singapore, Siddhant Lahiri pursued his passion for creativity to achieve security and comfort for his family, leading him to a fulfilling career in advertising.

With over 15 years of experience across top agencies in Asia, Lahiri has distinguished himself through strategy and thought leadership, establishing a culture of strategic thinking that has won agencies numerous national and regional awards.

In 2022, he joined Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore as strategy director and advanced to group strategy director position the following year, mentoring a growing pool of diverse talent and working with big clients like AIA, Lee Kum Kee, and Häagen-Dazs.

Lahiri’s ability to clearly communicate strategic narratives that drive impact, challenge the norms with new ways of thinking, and reframe complex issues into opportunities for clients has cemented his reputation as a strategist who redefines categories, solves incredible challenges, and delivers measurable results. In the past year, his work has earned the agency its first (four) wins at the Singapore Effie Awards and a shortlist for the APAC Effies.

Beyond client work, Lahiri contributes as an educator and author. He teaches at top institutions, inspiring future generations. Through insightful articles, Lahiri brings new perspectives on integrating brands with societal purpose.

Lahiri leads with a commitment to agency vision, collaboration, and passion for mentoring others. He excels in consistently applying strategic rigor, creativity, and human insights to elevate brands and the industry.