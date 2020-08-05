forsman bodenfors

Gojek marks unified brand launch with first multi-market regional campaign
Aug 5, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

New work by Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore envisions a world where everything 'flows' as Gojek's unified brand is introduced in Vietnam and Thailand.

Haagen-Dazs debuts new flavours, in tone as well as ice cream
Jun 23, 2020
Ad Nut

A global summer campaign—the first work from new agency Forsman & Bodenfors—introduces new tastes, brighter colours and a healthy dash of inclusion.

SPCA hijacks video conferencing backgrounds to promote pet adoption
May 21, 2020
Ad Nut

Singapore's animal protection organisation and Forsman&Bodenfors want you to put your virtual backgrounds to work on behalf of animals who need real homes.

Best ads of all time: Forsman & Bodenfors creatives
Jan 3, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

We put the agency's senior team on the spot about their picks for best (and most overrated) work.

Haagen-Dazs awards global creative to Forsman & Bodenfors
Jun 28, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Business moves from Saatchi & Saatchi, which did not repitch.

KBS and Forsman & Bodenfors merge to form new global agency
Sep 19, 2018
Lindsay Stein

The pairing marks the end of the KBS name.

