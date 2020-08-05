forsman bodenfors
Gojek marks unified brand launch with first multi-market regional campaign
New work by Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore envisions a world where everything 'flows' as Gojek's unified brand is introduced in Vietnam and Thailand.
Haagen-Dazs debuts new flavours, in tone as well as ice cream
A global summer campaign—the first work from new agency Forsman & Bodenfors—introduces new tastes, brighter colours and a healthy dash of inclusion.
SPCA hijacks video conferencing backgrounds to promote pet adoption
Singapore's animal protection organisation and Forsman&Bodenfors want you to put your virtual backgrounds to work on behalf of animals who need real homes.
Best ads of all time: Forsman & Bodenfors creatives
We put the agency's senior team on the spot about their picks for best (and most overrated) work.
Haagen-Dazs awards global creative to Forsman & Bodenfors
Business moves from Saatchi & Saatchi, which did not repitch.
KBS and Forsman & Bodenfors merge to form new global agency
The pairing marks the end of the KBS name.
