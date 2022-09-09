Campaign Creation Stories: How a virtual influencer with Down syndrome was born

In this episode of Creation Stories, we explore a fascinating project by Down Syndrome International (DSi) and its agency partner Forsman & Bodenfors. Meet Kami, the world’s first virtual influencer with Down syndrome who was launched a few months ago and described as a “confident young woman who wants to break down barriers in the digital space”.
Learn about how the project came to be and why Kami is significant for the Down syndrome community.
In this episode, Creation Stories host Richard Bleasdale spoke with:
- Russell Watkins, fundraising officer, DSi
- Rachel Kennedy, creative, Forsman & Bodenfors
