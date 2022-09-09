Digital Marketing Analysis
Campaign Creation Stories: How a virtual influencer with Down syndrome was born

Down Syndrome International (DSi) and Forsman & Bodenfors talk about the process behind an ambitious project to create a more inclusive digital environment.

In this episode of Creation Stories, we explore a fascinating project by Down Syndrome International (DSi) and its agency partner Forsman & Bodenfors. Meet Kami, the world’s first virtual influencer with Down syndrome who was launched a few months ago and described as a “confident young woman who wants to break down barriers in the digital space”.

Learn about how the project came to be and why Kami is significant for the Down syndrome community.

In this episode, Creation Stories host Richard Bleasdale spoke with:

  • Russell Watkins, fundraising officer, DSi
  • Rachel Kennedy, creative, Forsman & Bodenfors

See the launch video and the full conversation about its creation:

If you prefer listening over watching, subscribe to the Creation Stories podcast to get every episode in your feed:

Watch the launch video below:

About Creation Stories
Origin stories and insights from recent and great marketing in Asia.

In Creation Stories by Campaign Asia-Pacific, a brand leader and an agency partner discuss how they collaborated to create one special ad, or an entire campaign, for markets in Asia-Pacific.

From the objectives to the brief, and from the creative inspiration to the production, Creation Stories gives you an inside look at what it takes to create excellent brand marketing.

Available as a video series and in podcast form, Creation Stories is presented by Campaign Asia-Pacific and hosted by Richard Bleasdale. Currently director and partner of The Taipan Partnership, Bleasdale has a long history in the advertising industry in APAC, including a stint as MD at The Secret Little Agency in Singapore and a long tenure as managing partner with Observatory International, a consultancy focused on client-agency effectiveness.

If you have comments about Creation Stories, contact us at [email protected].

 

