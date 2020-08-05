A new VR initiative by BBH gives creatives access to advice and general wisdom from the ad legend.
With cancel culture being a fiery topic at the moment, brands should understand the shortcomings of the discourse, as well as the potential for hypocrisy that goes along with it.
Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of diversity, whether intersecting with gender, age, race, physical ability, or any other factor.
A Colombo-based editor has spoken up about how the brand ‘made her life miserable’ after she denounced a whitening product on Instagram.
ASIA’s TOP 1000 BRANDS: Nestle once again makes itself known as the cream of the crop while powerhouses Heinz and Nescafe continue to chomp their way to the top.
Wendy Cheng, aka Xiaxue, stands by her stance in a defensive blogpost, and one brand has already pulled a partnership with her.
