Sir John Hegarty would like to see you. Yes, you
Advertising
Aug 5, 2020
Sir John Hegarty would like to see you. Yes, you

A new VR initiative by BBH gives creatives access to advice and general wisdom from the ad legend.

When will we stop obsessing about cancelling ‘cancel culture’?
Opinions
Jul 29, 2020
When will we stop obsessing about cancelling 'cancel culture'?

With cancel culture being a fiery topic at the moment, brands should understand the shortcomings of the discourse, as well as the potential for hypocrisy that goes along with it.

Is your office serious about diversity? We want to hear from you
Marketing
Jul 24, 2020
Is your office serious about diversity? We want to hear from you

Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of diversity, whether intersecting with gender, age, race, physical ability, or any other factor.

Sri Lankan influencer claims Unilever bullied her over objections to whitening product
Advertising
Jul 22, 2020
Sri Lankan influencer claims Unilever bullied her ...

A Colombo-based editor has spoken up about how the brand ‘made her life miserable’ after she denounced a whitening product on Instagram.

Which F&B brands take the cake in Asia’s food fight?
Marketing
Jul 17, 2020
Which F&B brands take the cake in Asia's food fight?

ASIA’s TOP 1000 BRANDS: Nestle once again makes itself known as the cream of the crop while powerhouses Heinz and Nescafe continue to chomp their way to the top.

Singapore’s top influencer investigated for racist tweets, use of N-word
Digital
Jul 10, 2020
Singapore's top influencer investigated for racist tweets, use of N-word

Wendy Cheng, aka Xiaxue, stands by her stance in a defensive blogpost, and one brand has already pulled a partnership with her.

