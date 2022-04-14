Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Surekha Ragavan
1 day ago

Is your company doing enough to be diverse and inclusive? Tell us

Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar invite you to take our anonymous survey to assess the industry’s pursuit of diversity, whether intersecting with gender, age, race, physical ability, or any other factor.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar are excited to announce the launch of our sixth annual survey to observe diversity, equity and inclusivity (DEI) progress in APAC adland. The survey aims to assess the degree of which organisations in the region have achieved in their pursuit of diversity and inclusion, whether it relates to gender, age, race, sexual orientation, mental and physical ability, or any other factor.

The survey is open to all individuals across the marketing, advertising, media and communications industry in Asia-Pacific and most importantly, it is completely anonymous. The findings will be presented at the upcoming Campaign Leading Change conference (date TBA) and will be available in a downloadable report.

START THE SURVEY
Deadline: May 11, 2021

  • The survey explores whether you have experienced bias based on preconceived notions of ability; respect in the workplace and whether there is pressure to conform to stereotypes.
  • It also asks about how you are treated in your current organisation and what steps the company could take to improve.
  • It covers inappropriate behaviour—including sexual harassment and racial prejudice—and explores any of the reasons people hesitate to seek help.
  • We also want to find out if your workplace prioritises mental health, especially given WFH arrangements during Covid.

Results from last year’s survey—which gathered 800 responses—showed that actual, meaningful change is yet to be seen despite many companies outlining DEI policies.

One key finding from last year is the exceptional pressures that female breadwinners face, perhaps owing to the pandemic shifting the way we work. Of the 45% of women who said they have missed out on an opportunity or promotion because of their gender, this is more severe among female breadwinners (62%). They suffer more negative impact from work, with 45% saying office culture has negatively contributed to their mental health.

Meanwhile, 61% of people said that equality across all backgrounds and races is mentioned as a corporate value, and yet, 34% of people feel that meetings are dominated by people who are not the same ethnicity or race as them. On top of that, culture differences play into how talent in APAC are thinking and talking about race. For example, 53% of white people always feel comfortable to call out race-based prejudices, but this number drops to 27% for Chinese people.

Issues around gender and race are also showing to have a negative impact on health as those who have missed out on work opportunities due to race or gender feel that their jobs are causing a negative impact on their physical health or their mental health. They may feel emotional or vulnerable at work or they may feel depressed.

To help us shed light on these matters and more, we urge you to take our 10-minute survey and help us understand and detect problems in the industry. Thank you!

 
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

