Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Sherry Shi, Forsman & Bodenfors

Sherry Shi

Executive creative director

Forsman & Bodenfors

Shanghai

Praised by Häagen-Dazs’ global brand experience director as “an innovator for creativity” and by Dove’s skincare global brand director for her subtle and natural approach, Sherry Shi brings the power of creativity to her clients, the industry and society.

Despite the pandemic’s impact on global advertising spending, Shi led the Forsman & Bodenfors (F&B) Shanghai creative team, driving growth of 70% in total revenue and 75% in new business, while helping keep average annual staff turnover to a sparkling 3%. Through the work from F&B, Häagen-Dazs has achieved leaps in global brand penetration, driving the brand back to number one in its category.

According to a colleague, Shi is not only a boss but also a partner that you can trust”. Over the years, with brave decision-making power and empathy, she has won the trust of colleagues and clients and helped shape a unique creative culture and atmosphere at F&B. Working together with the company’s global leaders, Shi helped achieve certification as the first agency globally to be awarded 3% accreditation (from the global movement dedicated to creating a more inclusive culture in the industry). She believes that "creativity is the only boss" but is happy to see her team members having a "second career" and developing a diverse culture. She is keen to encourage young people to enrich their multifaceted roles and draw inspiration from life.

As creative leader of F&B Shanghai, Shi collaborated with global offices to win the Chinese market remit for international brands such as Häagen-Dazs, Shiseido and Dove. At the same time, she continues to promote a Chinese cultural perspective since she believes that "advertising could make the world a better place". Cooperating with different brands, she hopes to spread positive energy. For example, for Dove, she created an experimental interview with ordinary people to help women worldwide overcome “social appearance anxiety” and regain confidence.

Shi began her creative career at BBDO Proximity China and then spent time at TBWA Digital Arts Network and Saatchi & Saatchi. Following two years as creative director of Ogilvy & Mather Shanghai, she joined F&B. Her team was awarded silver for Greater China Boutique Agency of Year at Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year Awards in 2020.