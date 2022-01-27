Women to Watch Greater China 2022

Like our annual APAC Women to Watch feature, Women to Watch Greater China seeks to identify women who have inspirational stories, strong business achievements and a passion for helping to drive the industry forward. Over the past years, we have witnessed our Women to Watch move up to new jobs, win more awards and open new chapters in their professional lives.

This 2022 list marks the second time that Campaign has encouraged nominations written in Chinese, assembled a panel of Chinese-speaking judges to evaluate and choose from among the many entries we received, and published the results simultaneously in both English and Chinese.

This year a strong response from the industry saw more female talents from agencies, brands, media platforms, in-house marketing teams and even NGOs joining the competition.

It was an exceptionally challenging year for the judging team, comprised of Campaign editorial members and Women to Watch APAC and Greater China winners from the past few years. The competition was fierce. With the judges finding worthy accomplishments in all of the nominations, arriving at the final list below required several rounds of judging and scoring.

In the end, the list of 30 exceptional female talents is a more diverse group than last year, representing more varied backgrounds and more cities in Greater China, such as Taipei and Shenzhen.

"It's my honour and pleasure to be a member of the judging committee to get to know those excellent candidates," said one of the judges, Amber Chen of Duozhun. "Their stories about struggle, perseverance, and influence are no doubt inspiring examples to share and follow. I hope this effort is a huge success, bringing the work behind the scenes to more people.”

Campaign sincerely thanks the judges who brought their time, expertise and care to the significant job of assessing, discussing and narrowing down the entries:

L-R Amber Chen, Charlene Ree, Lingzi Yue, Vivian Wang, Minnie Wang

Note: Jury members did not judge nominations from their own organisations.

And now, without further ado...

The 2022 Women to Watch Greater China are (in alphabetical order by given name):