Women to Watch Greater China 2022

Like our annual APAC Women to Watch feature, Women to Watch Greater China seeks to identify women who have inspirational stories, strong business achievements and a passion for helping to drive the industry forward. Over the past years, we have witnessed our Women to Watch move up to new jobs, win more awards and open new chapters in their professional lives.
This 2022 list marks the second time that Campaign has encouraged nominations written in Chinese, assembled a panel of Chinese-speaking judges to evaluate and choose from among the many entries we received, and published the results simultaneously in both English and Chinese.
This year a strong response from the industry saw more female talents from agencies, brands, media platforms, in-house marketing teams and even NGOs joining the competition.
It was an exceptionally challenging year for the judging team, comprised of Campaign editorial members and Women to Watch APAC and Greater China winners from the past few years. The competition was fierce. With the judges finding worthy accomplishments in all of the nominations, arriving at the final list below required several rounds of judging and scoring.
In the end, the list of 30 exceptional female talents is a more diverse group than last year, representing more varied backgrounds and more cities in Greater China, such as Taipei and Shenzhen.
"It's my honour and pleasure to be a member of the judging committee to get to know those excellent candidates," said one of the judges, Amber Chen of Duozhun. "Their stories about struggle, perseverance, and influence are no doubt inspiring examples to share and follow. I hope this effort is a huge success, bringing the work behind the scenes to more people.”
Campaign sincerely thanks the judges who brought their time, expertise and care to the significant job of assessing, discussing and narrowing down the entries:
- Amber Chen: CEO, Duozhun, Hangzhou (Women to Watch APAC 2021)
- Charlene Ree: CEO, EternityX, Hong Kong (Women to Watch APAC 2021)
- Lingzi Yue: Account strategist lead, Google, Shanghai (Women to Watch Greater China 2021)
- Vivian Wang: CMO, iQiyi, Beijing (Women to Watch APAC 2017)
- Minnie Wang: Senior reporter Greater China, Campaign, Hong Kong
Note: Jury members did not judge nominations from their own organisations.
And now, without further ado...
The 2022 Women to Watch Greater China are (in alphabetical order by given name):
|
Aileen Yuan
Standard-Chartered
Shanghai
|
Amber Liu
GroupM
Shanghai
|
Amie Wang
WE Red Bridge
Shanghai
|
Amy Ho
The Trade Desk
Hong Kong
|
Anna Wong
Dentsu International
Hong Kong
|
Ariel Chau
Doremus & Company
Hong Kong
|
Ashley Dudarenok
Alarice International
Hong Kong
|
Cecilia Cheng
EternityX
Hong Kong
|
Cheryl Pan
BlueCurrent Group
Hong Kong
|
Christy Lu
Treasury Wine Estates
Shanghai
|
Cindy Wang
Zenith
Beijing
|
Connie Cheung
PwC
Hong Kong
|
Daisy Jin
Dentsu Mcgarrybowen
Shanghai
|
Emily Chang
McCann Worldgroup
Shanghai
|
Ida Li
Saatchi & Saatchi
Shanghai
|
Jenny Zhang
Shenzhen EcoFlow Technology
Shenzhen
|
Laura Geagea
Sweetshop
Shanghai
|
Leya Teo
Edelman
Shanghai
|
Lorraine Li
iProspect
Shanghai
|
Lynn Zhang
Kantar
Shanghai
|
Mandy Hou
MediaCom
Shanghai
|
Marcella Ng
Edelman DXI
Hong Kong
|
Nicky Huang
MediaCom
Taipei
|
Rachel Yan
Mindshare
Beijing
|
Regina Wang
Dentsu Solution Centre
Taipei
|
René Chen
Jones Knowles Ritchie
Shanghai
|
Sasha Macdonald
Starcom
Shanghai
|
Sherry Shi
Forsman & Bodenfors
Shanghai
|
Theresa Wu
Jones Knowles Ritchie
Shanghai
|
Tracy Ta
Mindshare
Beijing